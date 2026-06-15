Ryan Banafshe of BANA LAW, PC Earns AV Preeminent® Rating for Eighth Consecutive Year

Ryan Banafshe, Founder and Managing Attorney of BANA LAW, PC BANA LAW - Accident & Injury Lawyers AV Preeminent® rated by Martindale-Hubbell — Peer Rated for Highest Level of Professional Excellence, 2026

Los Angeles personal injury attorney Ryan Banafshe has held Martindale-Hubbell's highest peer-review rating, AV Preeminent, every year since 2019

A recognition like this means the most because it comes from other lawyers and from a process you can't buy your way into.” — P. Ryan Banafshe, Founder and Managing Attorney, BANA LAW, PC

CA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- P. Ryan Banafshe , founder and managing attorney of BANA LAW, PC , has again received the AV PreeminentPeer Review Rating from Martindale-Hubbell. The 2026 rating marks the eighth consecutive year Banafshe has held the designation, which he has earned every year since 2019.The AV Preeminent rating is the highest of Martindale-Hubbell’s peer-review tiers. It is awarded through a confidential survey in which a lawyer’s fellow attorneys and members of the judiciary assess two things: the lawyer’s general ethical standards and the lawyer’s legal ability across five areas, including legal knowledge, analytical capability, judgment, communication, and experience. A lawyer must first clear the ethics threshold before the legal-ability review proceeds. The rating is generated entirely from peer evaluations and cannot be purchased.That distinction is the part Banafshe says matters.“A recognition like this means the most because it comes from other lawyers and from a process you can’t buy your way into,” said Banafshe. “Eight years of that from my peers is not something I take for granted. It reflects the standard the whole firm is held to, not just me.”Banafshe has practiced law in California since 2003 and represents injured people and their families in motorcycle, truck, auto, rideshare, pedestrian, premises, wrongful death, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, and other catastrophic injury matters. Under his leadership, BANA LAW, PC has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for thousands of clients across California.The AV Preeminent rating adds to a record of peer- and editorially-reviewed recognitions for Banafshe and the firm, including selection to Best Lawyers in Americafor 2024, 2025, and 2026, Super Lawyersfor 2025 and 2026, and the firm’s inclusion in Best Law Firmsfor 2025 and 2026.About BANA LAW, PCBANA LAW, PC is a California personal injury law firm founded in 2003 and headquartered in Los Angeles, with offices in San Bernardino and Fresno available by appointment. The firm’s team of attorneys represents injured Californians and their families in a broad range of personal injury matters and serves clients in English and Spanish. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for thousands of clients. Learn more about the firm at BANA LAW, PC.Media ContactBANA LAW, PC1875 Century Park East, Suite 1500Los Angeles, CA 90067800-789-8840bana@banalaw.com

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