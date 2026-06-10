Jamón ConsorcioSerrano to Showcase Authentic Craftsmanship and Culinary Tradition at the Summer Fancy Food Show 2026

Jamón ConsorcioSerrano Fancy Food Image 1 Jamón ConsorcioSerrano Booth Photo Jamón ConsorcioSerrano

We look forward to engaging with attendees and continuing our efforts to increase awareness of authentic Serrano ham in the U.S. market” — Álvaro Díaz de Liaño, Director of Marketing and Promotion

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jamón ConsorcioSerrano, recognized for its commitment to quality Serrano ham and traditional curing methods, will participate in the upcoming Summer Fancy Food Show, taking place June 28–30, 2026, at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City.As part of its participation, Jamón ConsorcioSerrano will offer attendees the opportunity to experience authentic Serrano ham through tastings conducted by a professional ham carver. Tastings and product presentations will take place at Hall 3B, Stand 2108 within the Spanish Pavilion. Organized by the Specialty Food Association, the Summer Fancy Food Show is North America’s largest specialty food and beverage trade event, bringing together thousands of retailers, distributors, importers, chefs, and foodservice professionals seeking premium products from around the world.Produced according to strict quality standards and natural curing methods, Jamón ConsorcioSerrano reflects generations of craftsmanship and culinary tradition. The Consorcio seal guarantees that each ham has undergone a minimum curing process and has been individually selected according to rigorous production and sensory criteria.Interest in traditionally produced European specialty foods continues to evolve within the U.S. culinary and foodservice sectors. Jamón ConsorcioSerrano continues to expand awareness among chefs, specialty retailers, culinary educators, and consumers interested in authentic products rooted in origin, traceability, and artisanal production methods."The Summer Fancy Food Show provides an excellent opportunity to connect with food industry professionals and share the tradition, craftsmanship, and quality standards that define Jamón ConsorcioSerrano. We look forward to engaging with attendees and continuing our efforts to increase awareness of authentic Serrano ham in the U.S. market," said Álvaro Díaz de Liaño, Director of Marketing and Promotion at the Consorcio del Jamón Serrano Español. This year's participation at the Summer Fancy Food Show also reinforces ongoing efforts to educate the U.S. market on the culinary versatility and heritage of Jamón ConsorcioSerrano through tastings, professional engagement, and industry outreach.Event Details:Dates: June 28–30, 2026Location: Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, New York CityBooth: Hall 3B, Stand 2108 – Spanish PavilionTastings: Jamón ConsorcioSerrano tastings featuring a professional ham carverMedia Opportunities:Álvaro Díaz de Liaño, Director of Marketing and Promotion at the Consorcio del Jamón Serrano Español, will be available for media interviews during the Summer Fancy Food Show.To arrange interviews or request additional information, please contact: rene@ivoice.agencyAbout ConsorcioSerrano: Consorcio del Jamón Serrano Español is a distinguished association dedicated to promoting the highest quality Serrano ham. Established in 1990, this entity was formed to uphold the traditional methods and rigorous standards of Serrano ham production, ensuring that every piece meets strict quality criteria. The association represents a significant portion of Serrano ham industry, including many leading producers and exporters. The Jamón ConsorcioSerrano quality seal guarantees that consumers receive products that embody the rich heritage and exceptional taste of authentic Serrano ham. Through continuous efforts in promotion and education, this institution aims to enhance global recognition and appreciation for this iconic product.EUROPEAN PROMOTION CAMPAIGN: In 2024, the European Promotion Program for D.O. Cava and Jamón ConsorcioSerrano was launched. The goal is to increase the competitiveness, consumption, and awareness of the high production standards of European Union agricultural products in the U.S.

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