Vacheresse Silver Corp. Appoints Christian Diesveld as President & CEO to Lead Ontario Exploration Strategy

Christian Diesveld

This appointment comes at a pivotal time as Vacheresse Silver Corp. accelerates its exploration programs across its flagship property in Northern Ontario.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vacheresse Silver Corp. (the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Christian Diesveld as President & CEO and a member of the Board of Directors, effective immediately.With over twenty five years experience in the capital markets and mining finance sectors, Christian brings a successful track record to the Company. This appointment comes at a pivotal time as Vacheresse Silver Corp. accelerates its exploration programs across its flagship property in Northern Ontario."We are thrilled to welcome Christian Diesveld at this defining moment for our company," said James Steel (P. GEO, MBA), Executive Chairman. "His deep understanding of Ontario’s financial and geological landscape, coupled with his reputation for maximizing enterprise value, makes him the ideal leader to unlock the value of our asset portfolio and drive shareholder returns."Vision for Growth As CEO, Diesveld will oversee the upcoming Summer drill program and focus on strengthening the Company’s framework, particularly through deepened partnerships with local First Nations communities."I am honored to lead Vacheresse Silver Corp. during such an early, but high-potential phase," said Christian Diesveld. "Northern Ontario remains one of the world’s premier mining regional jurisdictions. As such, my immediate priority is to apply a disciplined, data-driven approach to our exploration targets whilst ensuring we remain lean, transparent, and a viable growth-oriented vehicle for our investors."About Christian Diesveld Prior to joining Vacheresse Silver Corp. Diesveld held Managing Director roles at Zabedi Capital Partners in Toronto, Canada and the FCA regulated firm, Salutem Capital Ventures, in London, United Kingdom.About Vacheresse Silver Corp. Vacheresse Silver Corp. is an Ontario-based junior exploration company focused on the discovery and development of Silver, Lead and Zinc deposits. The Company’s primary objective is to create shareholder value through high-impact exploration in a proven mining district.Contact Information: info@vacheressesilver.ca

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