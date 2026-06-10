Law Office of Michael Sousa, APC Expands Services to Include Probate, Third-Party Reproduction Law, and Wills & Trusts

We are pleased to provide prepared trusts, wills, health care directives, and durable powers of attorneys for clients in need of estate plans.” — Michael Sousa

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Law Office of Michael Sousa, APC is pleased to announce the expansion of its legal services to include Probate Administration, Third-Party Reproduction Attorney Services, and Wills & Trust Planning for individuals and families throughout San Diego and California.

The expanded practice areas reflect the firm's commitment to helping clients navigate some of life's most important legal matters with clarity, compassion, and personalized guidance.

Probate Services

The Law Office of Michael Sousa, APC now provides comprehensive probate representation for executors, administrators, beneficiaries, and families managing the legal process after the loss of a loved one. The office provides services of a probate attorney San Diego can trust. Probate matters often involve complex court procedures, asset distribution requirements, and legal deadlines. The firm assists clients in efficiently administering estates while minimizing unnecessary delays and complications.

Third-Party Reproduction Attorney Services

As family-building options continue to evolve, the firm now offers legal services related to third-party reproduction arrangements, including surrogacy and assisted reproductive technology matters. a 3rd Party Reproduction Attorney assists with these services that help intended parents, surrogates, donors, and fertility professionals establish clear legal agreements that protect the rights and interests of all parties involved.

The firm works closely with clients to ensure compliance with California law while providing thoughtful legal guidance throughout the family-building journey.

Wills and Trust Services

The Law Office of Michael Sousa, APC also now offers estate planning services designed to help individuals and families protect their assets and provide for future generations. As an Estate Attorney San Diego trusts, the office provides services which include the preparation of wills, revocable living trusts, powers of attorney, advance healthcare directives, and comprehensive estate planning strategies tailored to each client's unique circumstances.

By creating customized estate plans, clients can help ensure their wishes are honored, reduce potential family disputes, and simplify the transfer of assets to loved ones.

Commitment to Client-Focused Representation

"Our goal is to provide clients with practical legal solutions during some of the most significant moments in their lives," said Michael Sousa, Founder and Attorney at Law. "Whether helping families through probate, assisting intended parents with third-party reproduction agreements, or developing comprehensive estate plans, we are committed to delivering responsive, personalized legal counsel."

Serving clients throughout San Diego and across California, the Law Office of Michael Sousa, APC focuses on providing professional legal representation with integrity, attention to detail, and a client-centered approach.

About the Law Office of Michael Sousa, APC

The Law Office of Michael Sousa, APC is a San Diego-based law firm dedicated to providing trusted legal counsel to individuals, families, and businesses throughout California. The firm offers personalized legal services designed to help clients achieve their goals and protect their interests through effective legal planning and representation.

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