130+ Community Leaders and Supporters Attend Schnelle Tonge for Judge Meet & Mingle

Schnelle Tonge - Candidate for County Court Judge, Group 12 Schnelle Tonge for Judge Schnelle Tonge Meet & Mingle

A broad, diverse coalition of residents, legal leaders, business professionals and community advocates show support for Tonge for Judge

I am honored by the early support and look forward to sharing my experience with the voters of Palm Beach County.” — Schnelle Tonge

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On May 27, 2026, over 130 community leaders and supporters attended a Meet and Mingle for Schnelle Tonge for County Court Judge, Group 12.Hosted at the law firm of Lewis Longman and Walker, Schnelle Tonge met with local leaders and voters to share her experience, background, record of integrity, and why she is the best candidate for County Court Judge, Group 12.“I am honored by the early support and look forward to sharing my experience with the voters of Palm Beach County. I have the integrity, commitment to fairness, and passion for justice to serve our community on the County Court,” Schnelle Tonge stated.Schnelle was introduced to the diverse group of attendees by State Senator Bobby Powell. Formerly elected Public Defender Carey Haughwout, who worked closely with Schnelle Tonge during her time as head of the Public Defender’s office, offered closing remarks.Schnelle Tonge has spent nearly two decades serving Palm Beach County as an Assistant Public Defender in the 15th Judicial Circuit, handling thousands of cases across County, Juvenile, and Circuit Court.She currently serves as Chief of the Client Services and Felony Mental Health Division, overseeing complex cases involving competency, rehabilitation, and mental health while leading teams that connect individuals and families with critical community resources.Known for her professionalism, preparation, and fairness, Schnelle has been recommended nine times by the Judicial Nominating Commission for judicial appointment. Beyond the courtroom, she remains deeply committed to mentorship and community service through local schools, nonprofit organizations, and bar associations throughout Palm Beach County.Schnelle Tonge is running for Palm Beach County Court Judge, Group 12, to continue serving the community with integrity, compassion, and sound judgment.For more information on Schnelle Tonge, please visit TongeforJudge.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.