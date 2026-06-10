Gov. Pillen Invites Nebraskans to Register for the 2026 Governor’s Summit, Second Annual Youth Summit

Register for the 2026 Governor’s Summit at govsummit.nebraska.gov .

Governor Jim Pillen, the Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED), and the Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) encourage Nebraskans to register for the 2026 Governor’s Summit. This year’s event will take place Sept. 28-29, 2026, at the Younes Conference Center North in Kearney.

Registration for the Summit is now open at govsummit.nebraska.gov.

“There’s no better place to live or do business than our extraordinary home here in Nebraska,” said Gov. Pillen. “The opportunities we have in front of us as a state are absolutely incredible. September’s Summit will bring together our state’s farmers, ranchers, and business leaders to build a better future for Nebraskans.”

The annual Governor’s Summit convenes leaders across the state to strategize how to best grow Nebraska. The 2026 Governor’s Summit will focus on three pillars: (1) building Nebraska’s workforce of the future, (2) investing in the next generation of healthcare, and (3) feeding and fueling Nebraska’s ag and manufacturing future.

This year’s conference will also feature the second annual Governor’s Youth Summit, which will be integrated into the main event on Tuesday, Sept. 29. High school juniors and seniors and college freshmen and sophomores are invited to attend free of charge. Attendees of the Youth Summit will participate in career clusters to explore post-high school pathways. They will connect one-on-one with business and college leaders, gaining privileged access to internship, apprenticeship, and career opportunities

“Our kids are our future,” said Gov. Pillen. “As state leaders, we have a responsibility to open doors for them to pursue their dreams right here in Nebraska. That’s what the Youth Summit is all about. I invite students to come and check out the amazing career opportunities available!”

To sign up for the Youth Summit, go to https://govsummit.nebraska.gov/youth/.

The 2026 Governor’s Summit kicks off on Monday night, Sept. 28, with a banquet and a reception hosted by the Nebraska Diplomats. The evening event includes an awards ceremony to honor leaders, businesses, and communities who have made key contributions to the state’s economic success over the previous year.

Tuesday, Sept. 29, is the main day of the Governor’s Summit. It features remarks from Gov. Pillen, a keynote address, a full slate of breakout sessions, and the second-ever Youth Summit.

To register for the banquet and Governor’s Summit, visit govsummit.nebraska.gov. Students may sign up for the Youth Summit at https://govsummit.nebraska.gov/youth/.

For questions, please contact Roberta Pinkerton at Roberta.Pinkerton@nebraska.gov or 402-658-5077.