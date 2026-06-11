Lisa Poppovich Smith Selected as Top COO of the Year by IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Lisa Poppovich Smith at their Annual Awards Gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lisa Poppovich Smith , COO of City Wide Facility Solutions, was recently selected as Top COO of the Year for 2026 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry. The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), a leading global professional organization known for its prestigious annual awards gala and exclusive vetting process, honors only the most accomplished and influential professionals each year.Being selected as an award recipient within the IAOTP is a prestigious achievement; only a select group of distinguished professionals earn this elite membership each year. Honorees are chosen for their professional excellence, academic accomplishments, leadership capabilities, longevity in their field, meaningful affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All recipients are invited to attend IAOTP’s annual awards gala at the end of the year, a celebration dedicated to honoring the achievements of these top professionals.With over two decades of experience in the industry, Ms. Poppovich Smith has certainly proven herself an expert in the field. As a dynamic, results driven leader, Ms. Poppovich Smith is the COO of City Wide Facility Solutions Columbus, a leader in the commercial maintenance and facilities industry that assists business owners with commercial cleaning and property upkeep solutions. As COO, she oversees a core leadership team that includes the director of people, vice president, vice president of operations, vice president of commercial solutions, controller, director of development and marketing manager, ensuring that everyone is aligned in support of the company's long-term goals. At City Wide, Ms. Poppovich Smith has worked her way up through the ranks from Sales Associate to General Manager before earning her current position as Chief Operating Officer.Areas of expertise include, but are not limited to sales, customer service, sales management, account management, negotiation, recruiting, coaching, business development, leadership, team building, strategic planning, and operational management.Prior to her career, Ms. Poppovich Smith earned her B.S. in Human Ecology from Ohio State University.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Poppovich Smith has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. She has earned several Platinum Market awards from City Wide Facility Solutions between 2018 through 2026. She was also named City Wide Representative of the Year in 2018 and has earned more than 20 Achievers Club recognitions and was presented with the Q2 Community Impact Award from Obie's Breakfast Club in 2024. Ms. Poppovich Smith was spotlighted in "The Women of Franchising" by Franchise Journal in 2025. Most recently she was awarded for Excellence in Facility Services by Marquis Who’s Who and was awarded with Who’s Who of Professional Women in Business. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City next December for her selection of Top COO of the Year for 2026.In addition to a successful career, Ms. Poppovich Smith is deeply engaged with local civic organizations and community initiatives. A former member of the cheerleading team at The Ohio State University, she contributed to the sport as the coach of an all-star competitive traveling cheerleading team for nearly 20 years and is currently sitting on both executive and general boards for the Greater Columbus Sports Commission. Additionally, she supports organizations such as OhioHealth Foundation, Gladden Community House and the Veterans Care Network.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Ms. Poppovich Smith for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Ms. Poppovich Smith attributes her success to the values instilled in her by her parents. Her father's illustrious career as a banker in commercial lending taught her resilience and independence through an emphasis on earning achievements rather than expecting them. Her mother's role as a coach promoted competitiveness and accountability from an early age, all of which continues to shape Ms. Poppovich Smith's own work ethic and management style. When not working, she enjoys wine, tequila and bourbon tastings, traveling and cooking as well as spending time with her family. In the future, she aims to further establish City Wide Facility Solutions – Columbus as a self-sustaining operation that continues to thrive, while making a meaningful impact on the Columbus community.For more information, please visit: https://www.linkedin.com/in/lisa-poppovich-smith/ About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that selects the world’s most distinguished and accomplished professionals across a wide range of industries. These elite professionals are provided opportunities to collaborate, share insights, serve as keynote speakers, and inspire others within their fields. Membership is not open to the general public. Candidates must be personally invited by the President or nominated by an esteemed honorary member following a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have recognized and credentialed thousands of top-tier professionals worldwide, helping them strengthen their personal brands and expand their influence. The organization prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique network that handpicks only the most exceptional individuals and brings them together on a premier platform designed to foster meaningful connections and professional growth. IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

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