CHITA Living Introduces The Cloud Chair, Redefining Relaxation for the Modern Home

CHITA Living is excited to introduce its new product, The Cloud Chair

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CHITA Living , a leading online furniture brand known for its timeless design, everyday comfort and commitment to sustainability, is excited to introduce its new product, The Cloud Chair . Created by Studio Lorenz+Kaz, The Cloud Chair was designed to redefine the art of relaxation in the modern home.CHITA wanted to create a signature piece that speaks to the modern American home: soft and refined in design, yet warm and comfortable in feel. The brand decided to partner with Studio Lorenz+Kaz, the acclaimed Milan-based design studio founded by German designers Catharina Lorenz and Steffen Kaz, for their ability to transform and evolve, always pushing the boundaries of innovation.The Cloud Chair was inspired by the soft, organic silhouettes of cumulus formations. It is a signature piece designed for those who seek a strong visual impact without sacrificing the warmth and inviting atmosphere of a home.Key Features Include:Deep cushioning gently supports the body for slower, more restorative momentsEffortless 360° MovementSoft performance fabric and leather options engineered with stain-resistant and moisture-resistant technologyRounded proportions for compact spaces“Whether gracing a minimalist loft or nestled in a cozy reading nook, The Cloud Chair’s distinguished look creates an immediate focal point, bringing a sophisticated yet soft edge to your living environment,” said CHITA’s CEO, Steve. “It’s an iconic piece that could anchor your interior design, reflecting a unique design language inspired by nature.”CHITA continues to focus on contemporary households by offering modern design, functionality and sustainability. Designed for real family life, CHITA Living creates furniture that customers can feel confident choosing, built for long-term use and easy, everyday living. The Cloud Chair reflects CHITA’s commitment to quality, care and the art of living beautifully.“At CHITA, we believe great design should not only make a home look beautiful, but also make everyday life feel more comfortable,” said Steve Luen, CEO of CHITA. “The Cloud Chair brings that belief to life through its distinctive, nature-inspired form, supportive comfort, and practical performance materials. It is an expressive statement piece designed to feel inviting, function beautifully, and fit naturally into the way people live today.”CHITA is excited for customers to experience The Cloud Chair and remains committed to designing furniture that supports modern living and grows with families for years to come.To learn more about The Cloud Chair, visit here About CHITA:CHITA is a modern furniture brand with over two decades of design and manufacturing expertise, committed to redefining comfort through stylish, functional pieces. Known for its high-quality sofas, recliners, and dining chairs, CHITA blends durability, timeless design, and eco-conscious materials to elevate modern living. Every in-house creation is rooted in precision and innovation, crafted to balance form and function with enduring quality and refined aesthetics. At CHITA, comfort, style, and sustainability aren't just ideals — they're the standard for modern living.

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