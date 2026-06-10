Friends of Camp Fife announces opening weekend celebration for historic Camp Fife

Historic Camp Fife reopens with a renewed mission to serve youth, families, and outdoor education across Washington.

GOOSE PRAIRIE, WA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Friends of Camp Fife will welcome the community back to Camp Fife for a special opening weekend celebration, marking a new chapter for the historic outdoor property after more than 100 years of youth camping tradition.The opening weekend will celebrate Camp Fife’s 103 year history while introducing the camp’s renewed mission as a place where youth groups, families, volunteers, and community partners can gather, learn outdoor skills, build leadership, and reconnect with nature.The official Camp Fife Relaunch will take place on Saturday, June 13 from 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM, inviting alumni, local residents, supporters, volunteers, and partner organizations to visit the property, reconnect with the camp’s legacy, and learn how they can support its future.“Camp Fife has always been more than a place to camp. It is a place where young people learn confidence, resilience, teamwork, and self sufficiency,” said Friends of Camp Fife. “This opening weekend is about honoring that history while building a strong, sustainable future for the next generation.”Friends of Camp Fife is an independent nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing youth development through outdoor learning, campcraft, leadership, and community based outdoor programs. The organization’s mission includes operating camps and outdoor programs in cooperation with other charitable and educational organizations.The relaunch weekend also marks the beginning of broader community engagement efforts, including volunteer opportunities, fundraising, future outdoor programming, and ongoing restoration and stewardship of the property.RSVP, donate, or learn more:About Friends of Camp FifeFriends of Camp Fife is a nonprofit organization working to preserve and revitalize Camp Fife as a youth centered outdoor property in Washington. Rooted in a proud heritage and renewed for a new generation, Camp Fife provides a welcoming natural environment where young people can build real world outdoor skills, leadership, confidence, and connection.

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