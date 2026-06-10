OneQuest Health to Host Kentucky Commission on Human Rights for Statewide June Meeting

Local youth stand united outside the OneQuest Health facility, symbolizing the organization's mission, "Transforming America's Health." (Photo: OneQuest Health) Rick W. Wurth, CEO, OneQuest Health

State commissioners convene in Northern Kentucky as OneQuest Health spotlights its commitment to culturally competent care

COVINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OneQuest Health will welcome the Kentucky Commission on Human Rights (KCHR) to its main campus in Covington on Wednesday, June 11, 2026, as commissioners from across the Commonwealth gather for the agency's monthly meeting. The Commission's meetings sometimes rotate among major cities throughout Kentucky, and this month they convene in Northern Kentucky at the headquarters of one of the region's largest integrated behavioral and primary care providers.The visit carries added significance for the host organization. OneQuest Health CEO Rick W. Wurth was appointed by Governor Andy Beshear in 2021 to serve as one of eleven state commissioners on the Kentucky Commission on Human Rights, representing the Commonwealth's Sixth District on a panel charged with safeguarding the civil rights of every Kentuckian.Created by the Kentucky General Assembly in 1960, the Kentucky Commission on Human Rights is the state government authority responsible for enforcing the Kentucky Civil Rights Act. Its mission is to eradicate discrimination in the Commonwealth, and its commissioners — appointed by the Governor to represent Kentucky's judicial districts and the state at large — receive, investigate, conciliate, and rule on complaints of discrimination in employment, housing, public accommodations, and financial transactions. The Commission also enforces federal civil rights protections through its partnerships with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, and its Education and Outreach Unit works to help Kentuckians understand their rights and responsibilities under the law. Meetings are open to the public.For OneQuest Health, hosting the Commission reflects values that are woven into the organization's daily clinical practice. OneQuest delivers evidence-based behavioral and primary care to clients and families across Kentucky, southern Ohio, and Indiana, and it has built a model of care designed to meet each person with dignity and cultural understanding. That commitment has earned national recognition: OneQuest Health was the first organization in Kentucky to be recognized by the national Human Rights Campaign Foundation for its work in culturally competent care for LGBTQ clients and families, earning the Foundation's highest Innovator status."It is an honor to welcome the Kentucky Commission on Human Rights to our campus, and a privilege to serve alongside fellow commissioners who are devoted to equal opportunity and equal dignity for every person in the Commonwealth," said Rick W. Wurth, CEO of OneQuest Health. "The work of the Commission and the work of OneQuest Health spring from the same conviction — that everyone deserves to be treated with respect and to have access to the care and opportunity they need to thrive. Culturally competent care isn't an initiative for us; it's the foundation of how we serve our clients and their families every day."By bringing commissioners together in Northern Kentucky, the June meeting offers an opportunity to highlight both the Commission's statewide mission and the role of community providers like OneQuest Health in advancing equity at the local level.About OneQuest HealthOneQuest Health is a multi-state, integrated behavioral and primary care nonprofit headquartered in Covington, Kentucky, serving individuals and families across Kentucky, southern Ohio, and Indiana. Through evidence-based clinical care, an expanded prescriber workforce, and coordinated services, OneQuest Health helps thousands of clients and families each year build an easier path to better health. The organization is the first Sanctuary Model–certified organization in Kentucky and the first in the Commonwealth to be recognized by the national Human Rights Campaign Foundation for culturally competent care for LGBTQ clients and families. Learn more at onequesthealth.org.

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