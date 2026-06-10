Alsana Expands Its Virtual Eating Disorder Treatment to Serve 40 States Nationwide

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- At Alsana , full recovery is possible — and Alsana believes patients deserve the support to get there. Alsana is proud to share that their soul-hearted virtual eating disorder treatment has expanded to reach adolescents and adults across 40 states. Because distance should never stand between someone and the brave, beautiful work of healing.Recovery happens where life happens; Alsana's virtual Partial Hospitalization (vPHP) and Intensive Outpatient (vIOP) programs bring the same clinical integrity and rooted reliability of their in-person centers directly into your home. Alsana is often chosen when patients need a higher level of care but still benefit from maintaining connection to their daily lives, particularly through these virtual programs, evidenced by the fact that 97% of their virtual clients said that being able to continue their journey in their own environment offered a unique and deeply effective treatment experience.Alsana's multidisciplinary teams provide soul-hearted, trauma-informed eating disorder care for adults and adolescents of all genders struggling with anorexia, bulimia, BED, ARFID, or co-occurring conditions like anxiety and OCD. Alsana's admissions team is here to help people build a solid foundation of rooted reliability for a fully recovered life.Alsana believes that with the right support, the future patients deserve will unfold before them. Because every day, their patients deserve flowers.

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