Exmark Celebrates 10 Years of Done-In-A-Weekend Project Videos

The statistics compiled over 10 years of Done-In-A-Weekend Projects videos are substantial. Exmark Done-In-A-Weekend Projects series host, Doug Scott

DIY-focused video series helps homeowners with projects to improve outdoor living spaces

Over the past decade, we’ve proven that a great backyard is built one weekend at a time, by people who love being outside and want a space that reflects their passion.” — Doug Scott

BEATRICE, NE, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exmark is celebrating ten years of its groundbreaking DIY video series, Done-In-A-Weekend Projects. The series offers homeowners practical guidance and projects to make the most of their outdoor living spaces.

Hosted by landscape designer, Doug Scott, of Redeem Your Ground in Atlanta, Georgia, Done-In-A-Weekend Projects has produced 59 episodes in its first decade, with more to come in the future.

Scott said the series began as a simple idea, but over the years has grown into something far bigger.

“What started as a way to give homeowners practical, inspiring guidance to make the most of their outdoor spaces, has become so much more,” Scott said. “Over the past decade, we’ve proven that a great backyard is built one weekend at a time, by people who love being outside and want a space that reflects their passion.”

In celebration of 10 years of Done-In-A-Weekend Projects videos, Exmark is taking a look back at some of its most popular projects over the years. Featured projects include how-to projects for building pergolas, water features, barbeque islands and vertical gardens, videos explaining effective lawn watering and striping techniques, videos detailing how to choose plants for landscaping, and more.

In many of the Done-In-A-Weekend Projects videos, Scott partners with other landscape professionals to deliver more specific, detailed instruction. Examples include Greg Hutson of All Outdoor Lawn Services, who Scott partners with on the “How to Build a Water Feature” video, or MLB Professional fisherman and lawn care expert, Brian Latimer, on the video, “What is Lawn Striping?”.

Each of the 59 Done-In-A-Weekend Projects videos is available to view free of charge on the Exmark Backyard Life site. In addition to Done-In-A-Weekend Projects videos, the site is a great resource for all types of backyard living information and content, as well as Exmark Original Series videos including, Backyard Life, Dream Yards, Signature Stories, Prime Cuts and more.



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About Backyard Life

With a focus on giving home and acreage owners tips and know-how to make the most of their outdoor experience and live more life outdoors, Backyard Life is a unique one-of-a-kind multimedia destination. Content focuses on lawn-and-garden, outdoor cooking and living, and rural lifestyles. Learn more at Exmark.com/Backyard.

10 Years of Done-In-A-Weekend Projects

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