Dr. Dena Lodato Selected as Top Female Trailblazer of the Year in Veterinary Surgery

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Dr. Dena Lodato at their Annual Awards Gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), a premier global organization recognized for honoring excellence across industries, has proudly selected Dr. Dena Lodato as Top Female Trailblazer of the Year in Veterinary Surgery for 2026. This distinguished recognition celebrates Dr. Lodato’s exceptional leadership, groundbreaking contributions to veterinary medicine, and unwavering dedication to advancing the field of veterinary surgery. Renowned for her clinical expertise, innovation, and compassionate approach to patient care, Dr. Lodato has become a respected force within the industry, inspiring both colleagues and future generations of veterinary professionals through her commitment to excellence and transformative impact.The Trailblazer Award honors individuals or organizations who have made significant contributions to their field, paving the way for others and often breaking new ground. It’s an accolade that celebrates innovation, leadership, and the courage to challenge the status quo, setting new standards of excellence and paving the way for future generations. Dr. Dena Lodato will receive the Trailblazer Award this December at IAOTP’s 2026 Annual Awards Gala at the Plaza Hotel in New York City.With over a decade of experience in veterinary medicine, Dr. Lodato has firmly established herself as a highly respected expert and leader in veterinary surgery. A dynamic and results-driven clinician, she is the Founder, Medical Director, and Small Animal Surgeon at Resurge Veterinary Surgical Specialists and Rehabilitation, LLC, a premier practice she founded in 2021. Her areas of expertise include orthopedics, neurosurgery, and advanced wound management, where she is known for delivering exceptional, compassionate care and innovative treatment solutions for her patients.Dr. Lodato specializes in evaluating and treating a broad range of complex surgical conditions and offers advanced therapies, including hyperbaric oxygen treatment. Notably, Resurge Veterinary Surgical Specialists and Rehabilitation is the only referral hospital in the region to provide acupuncture for animals and to host externships for veterinary students, further reflecting her commitment to advancing veterinary medicine and mentoring the next generation of professionals.She began her distinguished career at Red Bank Veterinary Hospital in 2013 before serving as Head of the Surgical Department at the Animal Emergency and Referral Center, an affiliate of the Mississippi State University College of Veterinary Medicine, from 2015 to 2016. In 2015, she earned Diplomate status with the American College of Veterinary Surgeons, a prestigious achievement that underscores her dedication, expertise, and excellence in the field. Following her relocation to Louisiana, Dr. Lodato continued her work as an associate surgeon within a surgical referral practice before ultimately founding Resurge Veterinary Surgical Specialists and Rehabilitation, where she continues to make a profound impact on both veterinary medicine and the lives of the animals and families she serves.Throughout her illustrious career, Dr. Lodato has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. In 2023, she was honored with the Top Doctors in Veterinary Medicine Award by Marquis. In 2024, she was selected as the Top Veterinary Surgical Specialist by IAOTP and also received the Empowered Woman Award. In 2024, Dr. Lodato was featured in IAOTP’s internationally best-selling book The Top 50 Fearless Leaders, where an entire chapter was dedicated to her, and she received the Executive Choice Award. Last year, she was also honored with IAOTP’s Bombshell Boss Babe Award and was featured on both the Nasdaq and Planet Hollywood billboards in recognition of her accomplishments. In December 2026, Dr. Lodato will be honored at IAOTP’s annual awards gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City, where she will receive the prestigious Presidential Award, be recognized among IAOTP’s Top 25 Global Impact Leaders, and receive her newest distinguished honor as Top Female Trailblazer of the Year in Veterinary Surgery.Beyond her clinical work, Dr. Lodato is deeply committed to civil advocacy and community service. She regularly lends her expertise to local rescue organizations, humane societies, and animal shelters, and currently serves as President of the Florida Parish Veterinary Medical Association.Looking back, Dr. Lodato attributes her success to her drive, perfectionism, and commitment to continual improvement. When not working, she enjoys art, motorcycles, fitness, and spending time in nature. In the future, she hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.For more information, please visit: https://www.resurge.vet/ Watch her video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lyYJA3hjxqo&t=1s About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that selects the world’s most distinguished and accomplished professionals across a wide range of industries. These elite professionals are provided opportunities to collaborate, share insights, serve as keynote speakers, and inspire others within their fields. Membership is not open to the general public. Candidates must be personally invited by the President or nominated by an esteemed honorary member following a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have recognized and credentialed thousands of top-tier professionals worldwide, helping them strengthen their personal brands and expand their influence. The organization prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique network that handpicks only the most exceptional individuals and brings them together on a premier platform designed to foster meaningful connections and professional growth. IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

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