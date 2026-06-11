National CACFP Association Opens Call for Presentations at 2027 National Child Nutrition Conference in Chicago

Save the Date for the National Child Nutrition Conference, March 29 - April 2, 2027

ROUND ROCK, TX, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National CACFP Association (NCA) will host the 41st National Child Nutrition Conference on March 29 – April 2, 2027 at the Hyatt Regency Chicago. NCA’s premier annual event welcomes thousands of child nutrition professionals for a week of training, networking and inspiration. Experts, educators and industry leaders are invited to submit a presentation proposal and contribute to shaping the future of nutrition in care settings.Professionals working in the Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP), Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) and Afterschool Meals are encouraged to apply. This is an opportunity to share innovative practices, research, tools and real-world strategies with a national audience of sponsoring organizations, child care providers, child and adult care center staff, State agencies and nonprofit organizations.This year's conference theme is “Fresh Ideas, Shared Purpose.” Proposals that bring new approaches to common challenges, share what's working in the field or spark meaningful conversation across the child nutrition community are especially encouraged.NCNC27 offers four presentation formats to fit a range of topics and styles:Workshops are one-hour sessions covering nutrition, program operations, financial management and more, with an engaging presentation and supporting materials. Workshops make up the majority of conference programming.Speed sessions are 30-minute, content-rich presentations without Q&A, well-suited for focused topics and speakers who can deliver impactful information in a short timeframe.Shop talks are 30-minute facilitated discussions in small groups, designed for peer conversation and shared problem-solving.Academies are multi-hour, in-depth sessions offered in a classroom setting, available as three-hour preconference sessions or two-hour postconference sessions.Interested presenters can learn more and submit their application at cacfp.org/2027-presenter-information . The deadline for priority consideration is August 14, 2026, and proposals will continue to be reviewed on a rolling basis until programming is filled.Since 1986, the National CACFP Association (NCA) has been a leading national organization offering support to thousands within the USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) community. Its overarching goal is to ensure nutrition access for families by facilitating access to vital food programs.

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