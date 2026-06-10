Catch The Young Will Perform at the London Hallyu Festival and the Toronto Korean Festival This Summer

Photo Credit: Evermore Entertainment

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Korean alternative pop-rock band Catch The Young is making appearances at two international festivals this summer for the first time. From July 4th to July 5th, the band will perform at the London Hallyu Festival , which will take place in Beverly Park, London. Attendees can enjoy the band’s performance for free as part of the festival with tickets, which are now available online . From August 21st to August 23rd, Catch The Young is participating in the Toronto Korean Festival , the annual event held at Mel Lastman Square in North Toronto since 2001. These events mark the band’s first time performing in Western countries since their debut. Both festivals are focused on celebrating Korean culture, food, and entertainment, and Catch The Young is aiming to prove themselves as the next leading Korean band to a wider audience.“We are truly grateful to everyone who has invited us to the festivals in London and Canada. We are so excited and thrilled to meet you all on a stage we have always dreamed of. We hope to bring you joy and create precious memories through our sincere and passionate performances. We will bring you a great show. See you soon!” - NAMHYUNAfter releasing their full-length album, EVOLVE, in January this year, Catch The Young has continued to stay active in sharing their music through various events and performances. On March 29th, the band held their solo concert, LIVE EVOLVE, in Seoul. They also performed at the Awesome Music Festival on April 26th and are planning to attend the Sound Planet Festival for the second year in a row on September 6th. After participating in festivals in London and Toronto, the band plans to continue performing at concerts and tours across various cities internationally. Through more international activities, Catch The Young hopes to expand their stage presence globally and connect with more fans around the world.About Catch The YoungCatch The Young is a South Korean alternative pop-rock band under Evermore Entertainment that debuted on November 1st, 2023, with their first mini album, Catch The Young : Fragments of Youth. The group comprises five members: Sani, Kihoon, Namhyun, Junyong, and Jungmo. The band calls its music genre ‘youth pop-rock,’ encapsulating the core topic of youth and the band’s strength in harmony, multi-vocal, and performance skills. In less than a year since their debut, they performed at the biggest music festivals in Korea, including the Incheon Pentaport Rock Festival and Jeonju Ultimate Music Festival in 2024, which they performed for the second time in a row in 2025. As the next generation K-Rock band, they plan to take on new challenges and expand their activities globally by releasing new music, as well as promoting and performing in and out of Korea.

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