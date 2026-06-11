1631 Digital Launches Full-Service Sports Marketing Division, Names Christian Heimall Vice President of Sports Marketing

Christian Heimall Vice President of Sports Marketing

1631 Digital announces the launch of 1631 Digital Sports Marketing, a full-service sports marketing division.

Sports organizations face increasing pressure to drive attendance, increase ticket sales, strengthen fan engagement, grow sponsorship revenue, and build meaningful connections with their communities” — Joe Corbe, Founder and CEO of 1631 Digital

WASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 1631 Digital, an award-winning digital marketing, advertising, and communications agency, today announced the launch of 1631 Digital Sports Marketing , a full-service sports marketing division dedicated to helping professional sports teams, collegiate athletic programs, amateur leagues, sports venues, governing bodies, and sports-related brands grow attendance, increase revenue, strengthen fan engagement, and expand their market presence.Leading the new division is Christian Heimall, who joins 1631 Digital as Vice President of Sports Marketing. Heimall brings more than a decade of experience spanning sports management, baseball operations, event marketing, media relations, fan engagement, enrollment marketing, and organizational leadership."Sports organizations today face increasing pressure to drive attendance, increase ticket sales, strengthen fan engagement, grow sponsorship revenue, and build meaningful connections with their communities," said Joe Corbe, Founder and CEO of 1631 Digital. "Christian brings a unique combination of sports industry expertise, operational leadership, and marketing creativity that positions us to deliver exceptional results for professional teams, leagues, universities, athletic departments, and sports properties across the country."Through 1631 Digital Sports Marketing, clients will have access to integrated sports marketing services, including digital advertising, sports advertising, ticket sales campaigns, season ticket marketing, sponsorship activation, fan engagement programs, social media strategy, public relations, creative development, media buying, event promotion, strategic communications, traditional media placement, crisis communications, geofencing, audience targeting, and data-driven marketing campaigns.The division will also support universities, athletic departments, NIL collectives, conference partners, and collegiate athletic programs with enrollment marketing, donor communications, fundraising support, athlete brand development, and community engagement initiatives.Heimall joins 1631 Digital following a stint as General Manager of the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs, where he oversaw a successful ownership transition and implemented policies that increased ticket sales and corporate partnership revenue. Prior to that, he spent three years at High Point University in High Point, North Carolina, where he served as Director of Enrollment Guest Experience. In that role, he oversaw all aspects of the prospective student visit experience, including campus tours and admissions events. During his tenure, Heimall and his team helped establish university attendance records for admissions events and contributed to a record-setting freshman class and three consecutive years of record overall enrollment.Before joining High Point University, the 37-year-old spent four years with the High Point Rockers of the Atlantic League. He joined the organization during its inaugural 2019 season as Assistant General Manager, then was promoted to General Manager ahead of the 2020 season.During his tenure with the Rockers, Heimall led baseball operations efforts that resulted in playoff appearances in two of three active seasons, including an Atlantic League Championship Series appearance in 2022. Numerous players under his leadership earned All-Star recognition and advanced to Major League Baseball and Mexican League organizations.Beyond the on-field success, Heimall helped establish Truist Point as one of independent baseball's premier destinations. Under his leadership, the venue earned Atlantic League Ballpark of the Year honors in both 2019 and 2022, while the Rockers received Best Mascot recognition during their inaugural season. He also helped develop a September 11 community remembrance event that was recognized as the Atlantic League's Promotion of the Year in 2021."My career has been centered around one common theme: the experience is everything," said Heimall. "The opportunity to help organizations grow their audiences, strengthen their brands, and deepen engagement through innovative sports marketing, communications, and advertising strategies is incredibly exciting. I'm thrilled to join 1631 Digital and launch a division focused entirely on the unique opportunities within the sports industry."The launch of 1631 Digital Sports Marketing reflects the agency's continued growth and expansion into specialized industry verticals. The division will support clients across professional sports, collegiate athletics, amateur leagues, tournaments, venues, governing bodies, and sports-related businesses seeking integrated marketing, communications, audience development, sponsorship activation, and revenue growth solutions.For more information about 1631 Digital Sports Marketing, visit www.1631digitalsports.com ContactChristian Heimall1631 Digital+1 410-970-8650Christian@1631digital.com

1631 Digital Sports Marketing

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.