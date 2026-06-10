The Costigan Group Strengthens Nashville Urban Investment Real Estate Platform with Adam Walters

Jack Costigan and Adam Walters - Investment RE Advisors in Nashville

Walters focuses on Wedgewood-Houston, Downtown, East Nashville, and 12 South, helping buyers find homes with lifestyle appeal and long-term upside.

Real estate is where lifestyle, strategy, and numbers meet. My goal is to help clients buy well in Nashville’s core neighborhoods.” — Adam Walters

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nashville real estate advisor Adam Walters has established a focused niche around urban investment real estate, serving buyers, sellers, and investors across some of the city’s most active core neighborhoods, including Wedgewood-Houston, Downtown Nashville, East Nashville, 12 South, Germantown, and surrounding urban communities.Walters’ focus blends traditional residential real estate with an investment-minded approach, helping clients evaluate not only where they want to live, but what makes sense long term. His work is centered around buyers and sellers who value neighborhood growth, walkability, rental potential, resale strength, and the financial upside of owning in Nashville’s urban core.With a background in business ownership, property ownership, and real-world investing, Walters brings a practical, numbers-driven perspective to the buying and selling process. His experience allows him to help clients understand the full picture behind a property — from location and lifestyle to rental potential, market demand, renovation upside, and long-term value.“Urban investment is really the intersection of lifestyle and strategy,” said Adam Walters. “A lot of buyers want to be in neighborhoods with energy, walkability, restaurants, entertainment, and culture, but they also want to know they are making a smart financial decision. My goal is to help clients understand both sides before they buy.”Walters’ niche is especially relevant in neighborhoods such as Wedgewood-Houston, East Nashville, Downtown, Germantown, 12 South, Cleveland Park, Chestnut Hill, and The Nations, where residential demand, development, rental interest, and long-term appreciation continue to shape the market. These areas attract a wide range of buyers, from relocating young professionals and first-time homebuyers to entrepreneurs, investors, and clients searching for properties with income potential.While Walters has a strong focus on investment-minded real estate, his work also includes traditional residential buyers and sellers. For clients purchasing a primary residence, his approach helps them think beyond the surface-level appeal of a home and consider the broader value of the property, neighborhood, and future resale position.“Adam has a very natural lane in Nashville real estate,” said Jack Costigan, founder of The Costigan Group at Compass . “He understands the buyer who wants something cool, urban, and livable, but also wants the numbers to make sense. That is a huge part of today’s Nashville market, especially in neighborhoods like Wedgewood-Houston, East Nashville, Downtown, and 12 South.”Walters’ approach is rooted in education and clarity. Whether a client is buying their first home, evaluating a short-term rental opportunity, exploring a long-term rental, purchasing a downtown condo, or selling a property in one of Nashville’s growth corridors, Walters helps them compare options through both a residential and investment lens.This urban investment focus also allows Walters to serve a wide range of property types, including single-family homes, condos, townhomes, HPRs, duplexes, properties with accessory dwelling potential, and homes that may offer rental flexibility over time. His goal is to help clients identify properties that align with their lifestyle today while supporting their broader financial goals in the future.As Nashville continues to attract new residents, businesses, hospitality concepts, and development, the city’s urban core remains one of the most important areas of opportunity in Middle Tennessee real estate. Walters’ niche is designed to help clients better understand that opportunity and make more informed decisions in a competitive market.“I have always been drawn to the strategy behind real estate,” Walters added. “The right property can be a home, an investment, and a long-term asset. That is where I like to help clients — looking at the property from every angle and making sure the decision actually makes sense.”About Adam WaltersAdam Walters is a Nashville real estate advisor with The Costigan Group at Compass, specializing in urban investment, residential real estate, and Nashville’s core neighborhoods. His work focuses on helping buyers, sellers, and investors navigate areas such as Wedgewood-Houston, Downtown Nashville, East Nashville, 12 South, Germantown, and surrounding urban communities. With a background in business ownership, property ownership, and investment-minded decision making, Walters helps clients evaluate real estate through both a lifestyle and financial lens.About The Costigan GroupThe Costigan Group at Compass is a Nashville-based real estate team specializing in luxury, relocation, short-term rental, investment, and residential real estate across Middle Tennessee. Led by Jack Costigan, the team combines modern marketing, neighborhood expertise, and a data-driven advisory approach to help clients make smarter real estate decisions.

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