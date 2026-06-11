Netskrt to Support Streaming Delivery for World Cup as Live Sports Momentum Accelerates Globally

Company’s live sports footprint has surged over the past year as streaming platforms prepare for unprecedented event-driven traffic

Live sports have become the stress test for streaming infrastructure. The World Cup represents exactly the kind of global, high-concurrency, high-expectation event that Netskrt was built to support.” — Sig Luft, CEO of Netskrt

VANCOUVER, CANADA, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Netskrt , a global CDN purpose-built for the most demanding streaming use cases, today announced that it will play a core streaming infrastructure role for the upcoming FIFA World Cup, supporting delivery for one of the world’s largest and most complex live sports events.The announcement builds on a year of significant growth for Netskrt in live sports streaming. Already in 2026, the company has supported hundreds of live sporting events across 16 leagues and competitions around the world, spanning football, soccer, basketball, baseball, hockey, cricket, motorsports and more. These events include some of the highest-profile live sports streams in the market, including the 2026 Super Bowl and Winter Olympics.“Live sports have become the defining stress test for streaming infrastructure,” said Sig Luft, CEO of Netskrt. “The World Cup represents exactly the kind of global, high-concurrency, high-expectation event that Netskrt was built to support. Our growth over the past year reflects a broader shift in the market: Streaming platforms need delivery infrastructure that can handle live demand not as an occasional exception, but as a constant operating reality.”Industry leaders anticipate this year’s World Cup audience could exceed 1.5 billion, representing the most-watched sporting event in history . It represents an unprecedented combination of global viewership, multiweek scheduling, regional traffic concentration, and elevated quality expectations. For streaming platforms, those conditions create enormous opportunity, but they also place new pressure on the full delivery chain. During major live events, traffic can surge dramatically above daily averages, increasing the risk of congestion, buffering, and degraded quality of experience.Netskrt’s architecture is designed to address those challenges through dynamically instantiated capacity, global reach, and last-mile awareness. By placing capacity closer to viewers and providing greater visibility into last-mile conditions, Netskrt helps streaming platforms deliver large-scale live events more efficiently and with higher quality of experience.In a December 2025 Sports Business Journal article , Netskrt published an article predicting that 2026 would be defined by “a spike a night.” Based on Netskrt’s live sports activity to date, even that framing now feels conservative.Moira Dang, Netskrt Co-Founder and COO, noted, “When we started talking to the industry about preparing for ‘a spike a night,’ we were trying to capture the move from occasional major-event stress to a much more regular pattern of live-sports demand. The truth is, we underestimated it. We are not seeing a spike a night. We are seeing multiple spikes a day, across sports, regions, and time zones, and the pace is only increasing.”Netskrt’s role in supporting World Cup delivery reflects the company’s growing position in the live sports streaming ecosystem. As sports rights continue to move across digital platforms, and as viewers increasingly expect broadcast-level quality on every device, delivery infrastructure is becoming a critical part of the streaming value chain.About NetskrtNetskrt is disrupting the CDN space by improving economics up and down the streaming value chain while focusing on use cases that deliver large and complex content downloads. Live tier-one sports, hotly anticipated game drops, and video-on-demand are delivered more efficiently and with higher quality of experience. The Netskrt CDN accomplishes this through dynamically instantiated capacity, global reach, and last-mile awareness.For more about Netskrt, please visit https://www.netskrt.io

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