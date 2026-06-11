HomeInspections.com Expands Reach to 3.8 Million Florida Homes

A HomeInspections.com inspector performs a residential property inspection at a Florida home.

Platform now serves more than one-third of Florida's 11 million residential properties

We're excited about the growth of HomeInspections.com. We now reach 3.8 million of Florida's 11 million homes, helping homeowners find inspectors and inspectors grow their businesses.” — Chris Abbott, Chief Product Officer

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HomeInspections.com announced today that its platform now reaches 3.8 million homes across Florida, representing more than one-third of the state's approximately 11 million residential properties.

The milestone marks a major expansion for the company, which launched in November 2025 and continues to grow its network of inspectors, homeowners, buyers, sellers, realtors, and insurance professionals throughout Florida.

HomeInspections.com connects consumers directly with inspectors through online scheduling, instant quotes, real-time availability, and search-optimized inspector profiles.

"We're excited about the growth of HomeInspections.com," said Chris Abbott, Chief Product Officer at HomeInspections.com. "Today, we reach 3.8 million of Florida's 11 million homes, creating more opportunities for homeowners to find qualified inspectors and for inspectors to grow their businesses."

The company attributes its growth to increasing demand for home inspections, 4-point inspections, wind mitigation reports, and other insurance-related services. Florida homeowners frequently require these inspections when purchasing property, obtaining insurance coverage, renewing policies, or qualifying for premium discounts.

HomeInspections.com continues to onboard inspectors across the state to support growing demand and improve service coverage in both established and emerging markets.

The platform is designed to simplify the inspection process by allowing consumers to locate inspectors, request quotes, and schedule appointments online without the delays often associated with traditional referral networks.

As HomeInspections.com expands, participating inspectors gain visibility through one of the industry's most recognizable domains, helping consumers find local inspection services through search engines, AI-powered recommendations, and direct referrals.

"Reaching 3.8 million homes is an important milestone, but we see significant room for growth," Abbott added. "Florida has approximately 11 million homes, and we're continuing to expand our network to serve more communities throughout the state."

The company expects continued expansion throughout Florida as additional inspectors join the platform and more homeowners utilize online tools to schedule inspections.

Homeowners, buyers, sellers, and real estate professionals can learn more or request an inspection at https://www.homeinspections.com. Inspectors interested in joining the platform can visit https://www.homeinspections.com/join-us.

About HomeInspections.com

HomeInspections.com is a platform developed by Public Products, a technology company founded in 2021 and based in Sarasota, Florida. Launched in November 2025, the service connects home inspectors with homebuyers, sellers, and realtors through direct booking tools, real-time availability, and search-optimized profiles. Learn more at https://www.homeinspections.com.

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