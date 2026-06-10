City of Muscle Shoals, AL Chooses OpenGov to Eliminate Manual Workarounds

MUSCLE SHOALS, AL, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The City of Muscle Shoals, Alabama has selected OpenGov Financial Management to replace its legacy ERP system and consolidate its financial operations into a single platform.Muscle Shoals is a mid-sized Alabama city navigating a pivotal moment for its finance department, with a newly formed team in place. City leadership identified a need for a system that is both intuitive enough for a new team to adopt quickly and capable enough to support the financial transparency and controls modern government finance requires.Overall, systems were disconnected. Bank reconciliations and invoices were performed manually. Procurement operated without automated controls and general ledger visibility was limited, preventing staff from performing line-item analysis for real-time financial oversight. The result was a finance operation built around workarounds, lacking a platform that could support a new team without depending on any one person's institutional knowledge.OpenGov distinguished itself with automated bank reconciliation, AI-assisted invoice capture, native document management linked directly to GL transactions, and enforced procurement workflows with hard budget stops.The platform's full line-item drill-down visibility and real-time executive dashboards will give leadership direct access to financial data without relying on manual reporting cycles."Our team needed a system that could grow with us and give us real visibility into our finances from day one," said Jazmin Castro, Finance Officer and Assistant City Clerk, City of Muscle Shoals. "OpenGov replaces the manual workarounds we've been relying on with automated, audit-ready processes that set our department up for long-term success."

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