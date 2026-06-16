San Diego's Project New Village Honored with John Barnard Uplifting Communities Award at Power Of The Plate Conference

The John Barnard Uplifting Communities Award presented by The Plantrician Project and Vitamix Foundation The Plantrician Project - Planting the Seeds of Change Vitamix Foundation

Diane Moss and Project New Village were recognized for creating healthier, more equitable communities through food system transformation.

Diane Moss and the Project New Village team lead with humility, compassion, and deep respect for those they serve, creating lasting pathways to health, equity, and community transformation.” — Scott Stoll, MD, Co-founder of The Plantrician Project

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Project New Village, a San Diego-based nonprofit dedicated to advancing food justice, urban agriculture, and healthy food access, was honored with the John Barnard Uplifting Communities Award during the 2026 Power Of The Plate Conference, held May 14–17 at the Loews Coronado Bay Resort in San Diego, California.Presented annually by The Plantrician Project and the Vitamix Foundation, the John Barnard Uplifting Communities Award recognizes organizations that are expanding access to whole-food, plant-based nutrition while creating healthier, more equitable, and resilient communities.This year's award was presented to Diane Moss, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Project New Village, in recognition of her leadership advancing food justice, community health, and neighborhood revitalization in San Diego. Diane is one of Project New Village's 12 original co-founders and has been a driving force behind the organization's Good Food District initiative, a community-led model that integrates urban agriculture, healthy food access, and economic development to strengthen food-insecure neighborhoods.Project New Village was selected for its longstanding commitment to community-led food system transformation through initiatives that increase access to healthy food, strengthen local food economies, and empower residents to shape healthier neighborhoods. Its Good Food District model has become a leading example of how communities can address food insecurity while fostering economic opportunity, environmental stewardship, and improved health outcomes."Project New Village exemplifies the spirit of the John Barnard Uplifting Communities Award," said Scott Stoll, MD, Co-founder of The Plantrician Project. "Through its visionary work, the organization is expanding access to fresh, plant-based foods, advancing food justice, and helping communities harness the Power of the Plate to improve health and well-being. Diane Moss and the Project New Village team lead with humility, compassion, and deep respect for those they serve, creating lasting pathways to health, equity, and community transformation."The award reflects the legacy of retired Vitamix CEO John Barnard and his lifelong commitment to nutrition, wellness, and community health. Through the support of the Vitamix Foundation, the award celebrates organizations creating scalable, community-driven solutions that advance both human and planetary health.The recognition was presented during the Power Of The Plate Conference, a global gathering of physicians, researchers, healthcare professionals, policymakers, educators, advocates, and changemakers working to address chronic disease, nutrition insecurity, food system resilience, and environmental sustainability.Building on more than a decade of education through its predecessor, the International Plant-Based Nutrition Healthcare Conference (PBNHC), Power Of The Plate continues to convene leaders from across healthcare, public health, agriculture, business, and community organizations to explore the transformative potential of nutrition and food systems. To learn more about the Power Of The Plate Conference and join the 2027 waitlist, please visit: https://poweroftheplate.org/ Learn more about the John Barnard Uplifting Communities Award here: https://plantricianproject.org/vitamix-plantrician-john-barnard-uplifting-communities-award About Project New VillageProject New Village is a San Diego-based nonprofit organization dedicated to cultivating healthy, just, and sustainable communities through urban agriculture, healthy food access, economic opportunity, and community empowerment. Through its Good Food District initiative and community-led programs, Project New Village works to transform food systems and improve quality of life in historically underserved neighborhoods. https://projectnewvillage.org/ About The Plantrician ProjectThe Plantrician Project is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating, equipping, and empowering healthcare professionals and changemakers as the scientific voice of a global movement. Through evidence-based education and community engagement, it advances the regenerative Power of the Plate to prevent and reverse disease, transform food systems, and improve human and planetary health.About the Vitamix FoundationThe Vitamix Foundation supports initiatives that advance community health, nutrition education, food access, and environmental sustainability. Through strategic partnerships and philanthropic investments, the Foundation helps empower individuals and organizations creating healthier communities and a more resilient food system. As the funding partner of the John Barnard Uplifting Communities Award, the Foundation supports and celebrates community-driven solutions that improve human and planetary health.

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