Award-Winning Novel The Dying Art Of Life Lights Up Times Square in Exclusive Billboard Showcase

AS SEEN IN NYC's Times Square The Dying Art Of Life NYC Big Book Award Distinguished Favorite Author shoeless AS SEEN IN the Printed Word Reviews

Following its NYC Big Book Award Win, the Breakout Book The Dying Art Of Life by Author ‘shoeless’ Takes Center Stage in New York City’s Most Iconic Location.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The literary world is looking up at NYC Times Square next weekend as the critically acclaimed novel, "The Dying Art Of Life: An Oliver Twist Sequel. Probably.," by the author shoeless, is officially featured in the prestigious Printed Word Reviews Billboard event.This high-profile Times Square showcase on June 20th comes on the heels of the book’s major victory at the 2025 NYC Big Book Award, where it took home the Distinguished Favorite honor for New Fiction (First time published). The book’s recognition can be viewed on the official awards page at NYC Big Book Award, https://www.nycbigbookaward.com/2025-favorites/9781068733949 "The Dying Art Of Life: An Oliver Twist Sequel. Probably." has captivated readers and judges alike with its inventive storytelling, wry humor, and bold reimagining of classic literary themes. Winning the New Fiction category solidified shoeless as an exciting new voice in contemporary literature, and the Times Square billboard marks a monumental milestone for the author's debut.Who cares for Oliver Twist? If Charles Dickens was right then we all would, praying that the innocent orphan boy can overcome the depravities of nineteenth century London. There were those who wished evil on him but then evil they must be. Yet what, The Dying Art of Life argues, if Charles Dickens was not the master of his own tale? In this sequel to the classic novel, we learn that the author has unwittingly released characters who are free to act in defiance of his pen. They escape their literary destiny by the simple expedience of changing their character. Like real people.Or as the author states concisely: “It may be so that character is destiny, but you can always change your character.”"We are thrilled to bring 'The Dying Art Of Life' to the biggest stage in the world," said Ted Olczak, publisher and curator of the event. "This book represents the exact kind of fresh, daring creativity that independent publishing is all about. Seeing it illuminated in Times Square is a testament to the author's work and the incredible reception it has received from the NYC Big Book Awards."The Times Square billboard feature is designed and curated by the book’s publisher, Ted Olczak, a prominent figure in independent publishing known for amplifying unique literary voices. The Printed Word Reviews event brings exceptional independent literature into the global spotlight, placing breakout authors directly in front of the millions of readers, tourists, and industry professionals who pass through the heart of New York City daily.For more information about the book, the author, or to view the award listing, please visit the official page link contained here in this release.About the Book"The Dying Art Of Life: An Oliver Twist Sequel. Probably." (ISBN: 9781068733949) is the award-winning debut fiction novel by the author shoeless. Combining literary homage with a unique modern sensibility, the book has been celebrated for its originality and sharp narrative voice.About the AuthorUnlike Charles Dickens, shoeless is unlikely to be mistaken for a celebrated author. Apparently unrepentant after the publication of his debut novel, Out With Time, shoeless has busied himself in his South London garret, scribbling in the shadow of the great man. He does, fortunately for him, have a loving family for support and a teaching career for sustenance. Please visit http://autocognition.co.uk/ About the NYC Big Book AwardThe NYC Big Book Award, https://nycbigbookaward.com/ , is an annual, internationally recognized literary competition that highlights excellence in publishing across a vast array of genres and formats. By accepting submissions from independent authors, small presses, and the industry's traditional "Big Five" publishers alike, the award serves as a democratic platform that evaluates books based on editorial quality, professional presentation, and overall audience appeal. Announced each fall, the program honors both category winners and distinguished favorites, providing a diverse, comprehensive showcase of the year's most compelling books from both emerging and established voices.About Printed Word ReviewsPrinted Word Reviews is a trusted international print and digital publication dedicated to insightful, comprehensive, and honest literary criticism. Cultivating a community of avid readers, authors, and industry professionals, the outlet covers a diverse array of genres, ranging from contemporary fiction and memoirs to historical non-fiction and poetry. Dedicated to elevating exceptional storytelling, Printed Word Reviews highlights both best-selling masterpieces and hidden indie gems, serving as a vital bridge between brilliant authors and passionate readers. The magazine is published monthly and registered with the U.S. ISSN Center at the Library of Congress (ISSN 3067-011X). 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