New York State Soil and Water Conservation Committee to Meet June...

In compliance with the Open Meetings Law, the New York State Soil and Water Conservation Committee gives notice that it will conduct a meeting on June 16, 2026, at 10:00 am.

The meeting will take place at the following locations:

New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Albany Office First Floor, Farmstead Room, 10B Airline Drive, Albany, NY 12235 (visitors must check in at the security desk)

New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets State Fairgrounds Agriculture Office, 581 State Fair Boulevard, Syracuse, NY 13209

Monroe County Soil and Water Conservation District –145 Paul Rd., Building 5, Rochester, NY 14624

Hickling’s Fish Farm Inc, 219 Pitts Road, Edmeston, NY 13335

Online at https://meetny-gov.webex.com/meetny-gov/j.php?MTID=mf881af5f32ac3f1c46792d46dd5571ce

Meeting call-in number: (415) 527-5035

Meeting access code: 2822 743 9168

If applicable, meeting materials intended for discussion during the meeting will be available at agriculture.ny.gov/soil-and-water/about-soil-water-conservation-committee.

A recording of the meeting will be made available after the meeting at agriculture.ny.gov/soil-and-water/about-soil-water-conservation-committee.

For more information, contact [email protected].