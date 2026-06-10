Corset Wholesale Ltd Unveils FashionBid.co to Transform Fashion Clearance Shopping

FashionBid.co – The AI-powered fashion clearance marketplace where shoppers can make an offer on premium corsets, corset dresses, dresses, and genuine factory overstock. A model showcases a burgundy and black corset available on FashionBid.co, featuring premium fashion from genuine overstock and clearance collections.

New AI-powered marketplace enables shoppers to negotiate prices on genuine fashion overstock, cancelled orders, and clearance inventory.

FashionBid was built around a simple idea: great fashion should not go to waste. We're helping shoppers access premium fashion while giving excess inventory a second chance.” — Suman Bharti

GURGAON, INDIA, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Corset Wholesale Ltd, a fashion manufacturer supplying brands and boutiques worldwide since 2005, has announced the launch of FashionBid.co, a new stock-clearance marketplace that allows shoppers to negotiate prices directly through an AI-powered offer system FashionBid.co was created to solve one of the fashion industry's biggest challenges: excess inventory. Every year, manufacturers and retailers are left with cancelled orders, surplus production, showroom samples, and end-of-line collections that often remain unsold despite being brand new and ready to wear.Rather than allowing these products to sit in warehouses, FashionBid.co gives them a second chance to find a home.Unlike traditional online stores, FashionBid.co operates on a unique name-your-price model. Customers can browse genuine factory stock, submit an offer on products they love, and negotiate instantly with an AI-powered system to reach a mutually beneficial price."FashionBid was created around a simple idea: great fashion should not go to waste," said Suman Bharti, Founder of Corset Wholesale Ltd. "As manufacturers, we see first-hand how much perfectly good inventory is left behind due to cancelled orders, overproduction, and changing trends. FashionBid creates a smarter way to connect those products with shoppers while reducing waste and unlocking exceptional value."Key features of FashionBid.co include:• AI-powered price negotiation• Genuine factory overstock and clearance inventory• Cancelled orders and end-of-line collections• Free worldwide shipping• Ready-to-ship products• Direct access to manufacturer inventory• Transparent offer-based shopping experienceFashionBid.co is managed by Corset Wholesale Ltd, one of the world's leading corset manufacturers, serving customers in more than 32 countries since 2005. The company believes the future of fashion clearance lies in smarter inventory management, direct-to-consumer access, and interactive pricing rather than traditional markdowns.The launch represents a new approach to fashion retail, giving consumers greater control over pricing while helping manufacturers move excess inventory more responsibly.About FashionBidFashionBid.co is a stock-clearance marketplace featuring genuine factory overstock, cancelled orders, end-of-line collections, and excess inventory from leading fashion manufacturers. Every item is in stock, ready to ship, and available for negotiation through an AI-powered offer system.About Corset Wholesale LtdFounded in 2005, Corset Wholesale Ltd is a factory-owned fashion manufacturer supplying corsets, corset dresses, gothic fashion, and alternative clothing to brands, boutiques, wholesalers, and retailers worldwide. The company serves customers across more than 32 countries and specialises in factory-direct manufacturing and global distribution.For media enquiries:Corset Wholesale LtdPlot-342, Udhyog Vihar, Phase-6Sector-37, Gurgaon-122001Haryana, IndiaWebsite: https://www.fashionbid.co

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