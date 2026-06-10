As Families Seek More Personalized Education, Smaller Schools Are Gaining Attention

Educators report growing interest in student independence, stronger school communities, and reduced reliance on screens

CONROE, TX, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As families evaluate educational options, many are expanding the criteria they use to determine school fit. In addition to academic outcomes, parents are increasingly considering factors such as student well-being, independence, community culture, and opportunities for hands-on learning.

Educators across a variety of school models report growing interest in smaller learning environments where students receive more individualized attention and opportunities to develop responsibility, communication skills, and self-direction.

The trend comes amid broader discussions about student engagement, screen time, and the role schools play in preparing students for life beyond the classroom.

“Families are asking different questions than they were a decade ago,” said Chris Gillaspie, Head of School at The Grove Community School. “Academic preparation remains important, but many parents are also looking closely at how schools support independence, confidence, problem-solving, and a student’s overall experience.”

Research has long highlighted the importance of student-teacher relationships and active engagement in the learning process. As a result, educational models that emphasize personalized instruction, experiential learning, and mixed-age communities have attracted increased interest from families seeking alternatives to traditional approaches.

Montessori education is one example. Developed more than a century ago by Dr. Maria Montessori, the approach emphasizes student independence, hands-on learning, and self-directed exploration within a structured environment.

At The Grove Community School, an AMS-verified Montessori school serving students from early childhood through junior high, students engage in a combination of academic study, outdoor learning experiences, collaborative projects, and practical skill development.

According to educators, another factor influencing school selection is a growing desire among families to balance technology use with direct engagement in the physical world. Schools that incorporate outdoor experiences, movement, and hands-on learning opportunities have seen increased interest from parents concerned about the amount of time children spend on screens.

“The goal is not to eliminate technology,” Gillaspie said. “The goal is to ensure students also have opportunities to interact with their environment, build relationships, solve real problems, and develop the interpersonal skills that remain important regardless of future technological changes.”

Educational priorities also appear to be shifting toward long-term skill development. Communication, critical thinking, adaptability, leadership, and time management are increasingly cited by colleges and employers as valuable competencies for future success.

Many smaller schools have responded by placing greater emphasis on project-based learning, presentations, collaborative work, and opportunities for students to take ownership of their education.

As families continue to explore educational options, educators expect interest in personalized learning environments and relationship-centered school communities to remain strong.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.