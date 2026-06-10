Free Good To Go! sticker passes available to celebrate the new SR 167 Expressway

FIFE – A Good To Go! pass saves drivers money on every toll road in Washington and Good To Go! will be giving them out for free starting in June to help everyone prepare for the state’s newest toll road – the State Route 167 Expressway – opening later this year.

The new SR 167 Expressway will connect Interstate 5 in Fife to the SR 509 Expressway near the Port of Tacoma and drivers with a Good To Go! pass will pay $1 to use it. Drivers without a pass will pay up to $2 more for every trip.

Beginning June 10, drivers can find a promo code on www.GoodToGo167.com for a free sticker pass, and can use the code on www.MyGoodToGo.com or by calling customer service at 1-866-936-8246.

Good To Go! sticker passes are normally $5 plus tax, but while supplies last drivers can use the promo code to get one at no cost. There is a limit of one free pass per household or Good To Go! account.

The sticker pass, and all other types of Good To Go! passes, will work to pay tolls on every toll road in Washington. Drivers who already have a pass in their car do not need to get a second one; their existing Good To Go! pass will work on the new expressway. However, drivers who carpool in the I-405 or SR 167 express toll lanes will need to use a Flex Pass instead of a sticker pass. The Flex Pass is the only type of pass you can use to travel toll free while carpooling in the I-405 and SR 167 express toll lanes.