The University of Arizona Global Campus Names Dr. Nathan Pritts Principal AI Strategist

Dr. Nathan Pritts, professor and program chair for First-Year Writing and faculty fellow for AI Strategy at UAGC

Nate has played an important role in helping UAGC think strategically and responsibly about the future of AI in higher education.” — Morgan Johnson, vice president, Academic Experience at UAGC

CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The University of Arizona Global Campus (UAGC) has named Nathan Pritts as Principal AI Strategist, an administrative appointment beginning July 1 that will expand the university’s work to advance AI fluency, responsible adoption, and strategic innovation across the organization.Pritts, who will continue serving as a Global Campus Professor in the College of Integrative Learning , will focus primarily on the new administrative appointment in the coming year. The role builds on his work as Faculty Fellow for AI Strategy and expands his leadership in several key areas, including advancing cultural readiness and AI fluency across UAGC, broadening the implementation and responsible use of AI tools, evaluating efficacy and impact to inform decision-making, and partnering with AI users across departments and teams to support strategy and adoption.In addition, Pritts will continue to serve as a primary liaison between UAGC and the University of Arizona Office for Responsible AI and AI Access and Integrity Services.“Nate has played an important role in helping UAGC think strategically and responsibly about the future of AI in higher education,” said Morgan Johnson, vice president, Academic Experience at UAGC. “This expanded role recognizes his leadership and the opportunity ahead of us to build AI fluency across the organization in ways that are practical, ethical, and deeply connected to teaching, learning, and student success.”As Principal AI Strategist, Pritts will help guide UAGC efforts to build shared understanding, practical capacity, and responsible practices around AI. His work will support faculty, staff, and academic leaders as they navigate how emerging technologies are reshaping teaching, learning, operations, and the student experience.“AI readiness is not just about tools, pilots, or productivity,” said Pritts. “It’s about helping people understand how AI is changing the texture of daily work and giving them the confidence, language, and support to use these technologies responsibly and meaningfully.”Pritts has been an active voice in university-wide conversations about AI strategy and implementation. He was recently invited to speak at a University of Arizona AI Town Hall, where he discussed AI as an opportunity to ask better questions about learning, judgment, identity, and institutional capacity. He also recently presented at the EDUCAUSE Summit 2026: Developing an AI-Ready Workforce: Skills, Literacy, and Continuous Growth, where higher education leaders explored how institutions can prepare faculty, staff, and teams for an AI-enabled future of work.His recent work also includes participation in Harvard’s Global Voices in AI series, publication of a new edited volume on AI and faculty development, and research connected to the University of Arizona’s institutional GenAI platform pilot.“Higher education does not need to compete with AI on its own terms,” Pritts said. “This moment gives us an opportunity to clarify what we value most about learning and ensure the tools support that work.”###The University of Arizona Global Campus is proud to offer over 50 associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs with accelerated online classes designed to help you gain the skills you need. At UAGC, you will be part of the University of Arizona community of students and alumni who support each other from game day to graduation day and beyond. For more information about UAGC, visit UAGC.edu.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.