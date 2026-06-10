Attorney General Brenna Bird Secures Settlement with GS Labs Regarding Overpriced and Delayed COVID-19 Tests

DES MOINES—Attorney General Brenna Bird announced today a $4.87 million multistate settlement with GS Labs that resolves claims that the testing company overcharged patients, unlawfully charged administrative fees, and failed to deliver timely COVID-19 test results from 2020 to 2022. More specifically, states investigated allegations that GS Labs:

“Not only did GS Labs profit by taking advantage of Iowans, but they did so during a national health crisis when many were facing serious health challenges,” said Attorney General Bird. “I’m grateful for the work that secured restitution for affected Iowans, and I will continue to protect Iowa consumers from unfair and deceptive practices.”

Under the terms of today’s settlement, GS Labs will pay $3,628,718.34 in restitution to consumers in the states settling. $491,654.75 in reimbursement will be available to Iowans, including $430,314.25 for Iowans charged administrative fees, $59,589 for cash-paying Iowans that were overcharged for tests and $1,751.50 for Iowans that did not receive test results within three days.

Iowans can obtain reimbursement through an online settlement process. To determine eligibility and receive a payment, Iowans must complete a brief verification process, which is available at www.gslabstesting.com. All information used to verify an Iowan’s identity will solely be used for that purpose and will not be saved, stored or shared. The refund process involves digital security that will ensure the safety of any submitted information. Iowans are encouraged to complete this process as soon as possible, as payments will be processed on a rolling basis. GS Labs will be contacting affected consumers via email to share more information about the reimbursement process.

The company will also pay $1.25 million to the multistate group, which includes a payment of $162,681.24 to Iowa. GS Labs has represented to the States that it no longer offers testing services and is not operational. As part of the settlement, if GS Labs decides to resume testing services, the company would be required to make many changes to its advertising and sales practices to comply with state law.

Attorney General Bird joined the settlement along with the attorneys general of Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, North Dakota, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, and Washington.

Read the full settlement here.

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For More Information:

Contact: Jen Green | jen.green@ag.iowa.gov