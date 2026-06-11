Marketopia Solves the MSP Pipeline Problem With AI Digital Outbound, an Engine Built on 12 Years of Channel Expertise

The Channel Marketing Leader Combines Five Enterprise Platforms Into a Single Managed System, Reaching In-Market MSP Prospects Before Competitors

This is 12 years of channel relationships, MSP buyer intelligence, and growth methodology, operationalized as a managed outbound engine that runs on our clients' behalf every single day” — Terry Hedden, CEO

PINELLAS PARK, FL, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marketopia, the global leader in marketing, lead generation, and sales enablement for managed service providers, today announced the launch of AI Digital Outbound, a fully managed outbound lead generation program that fundamentally changes how MSPs build pipeline.

For most managed service providers, growth depends on referrals and inbound marketing. Referrals are unpredictable. Inbound takes 6 to 18 months to produce consistent results. The gap between these two channels is where MSP growth stalls, and where competitors with more aggressive outbound programs quietly take market share. AI Digital Outbound was built to close that gap.

Available exclusively to Marketopia Done For You subscribers, AI Digital Outbound coordinates five enterprise-grade platforms, Clay, Apollo.io, Instantly, Closely, and The Growth Machine, into a single outbound engine managed entirely by Marketopia. The program draws on Marketopia's 12 years of MSP channel experience and a database of more than 75,000 channel contacts to reach in-market prospects with precision and timing that generic outbound programs cannot replicate.

Unlike outbound tools that provide a platform and walk away, AI Digital Outbound is a fully managed service. Marketopia configures the system, enriches the prospect pool, deploys and optimizes every outreach sequence, and routes qualified responses directly into the client's Growth Machine CRM pipeline. MSP owners and their teams do not manage a single platform. They review qualified conversations and close deals.

"Most MSPs are losing revenue not because their service is weak but because their best future clients never hear from them. Those prospects are in a buying window right now, evaluating options, and the MSP that shows up first with the right message wins. We built AI Digital Outbound because Marketopia has spent 12 years understanding exactly what that message needs to be, and exactly who needs to receive it." said Terry Hedden, CEO of Marketopia.

"This is not a cold email tool with an MSP skin on it. This is 12 years of channel relationships, MSP buyer intelligence, and growth methodology, operationalized as a managed outbound engine that runs on our clients' behalf every single day."

The program works through intent-first targeting. Apollo.io monitors more than 10 buying signal categories across every target account, flagging companies that are actively researching IT services, adding technology roles, changing their existing tech stack, or experiencing growth events that create IT infrastructure needs. The hottest prospects in the pool receive outreach first, maximizing the probability that each conversation reaches a buyer who is already open to a change.

Clay then enriches every contact with firmographic data and writes a personalized opening message for each individual outreach, ensuring that emails and LinkedIn messages read like they were written by someone who already knows the prospect's business. Instantly deploys the email sequences across multiple sending domains with built-in warmup and deliverability monitoring. Closely manages LinkedIn outreach simultaneously. Every qualified response lands in The Growth Machine pipeline with full conversation context, so sales teams walk into every meeting prepared.

The program generates 2,000 to 4,000 prospect touchpoints per week across a pool of 5,000 to 10,000 MSP-relevant contacts, producing 20 to 60 qualified outreach responses per month at a cost per MQL between $33 and $100. Comparable fully managed outbound programs from other vendors charge $8,000 per month and deliver leads without the channel expertise, CRM integration, or ongoing optimization that drive real pipeline results.

AI Digital Outbound is available immediately as an add-on to the Done For You program at $1,999 per month, with no setup fee and no long-term contracts. Combined with the Done For You subscription, the full inbound and outbound program is $4,998 per month, making it the most complete, most cost-effective managed growth engine available to MSPs today.

For Done For You clients, AI Digital Outbound completes the Growth Machine by adding the proactive outbound layer that inbound marketing was never designed to replace. Together, the two programs cover both directions simultaneously: inbound attracting the prospects already searching, outbound reaching the prospects who do not know they are ready yet.

Marketopia serves MSPs and technology vendors across the US, EMEA, and APAC through its Growth Machine framework, which integrates strategy, marketing, appointment setting, sales enablement, and AI-driven growth solutions into a single managed system. The launch of AI Digital Outbound is the next step in Marketopia's mission to give every MSP the growth infrastructure that was previously only accessible to the largest players in the market.

To learn more about AI Digital Outbound and how it fits into the Marketopia Growth Machine, schedule a meeting with a member of the Marketopia team today.

About Marketopia

Marketopia is the global marketing and sales enablement partner for managed service providers and technology companies committed to growth. Founded by channel professionals, Marketopia delivers strategy, marketing, appointment setting, sales enablement, partner programs, and AI-driven growth solutions through its proprietary Growth Machine framework. With more than 12 years in the MSP channel and relationships across 75,000-plus channel contacts, Marketopia helps MSPs build predictable pipeline, accelerate revenue, and scale efficiently, all under one roof.

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