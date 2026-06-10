Center for the Helping Professions Partners with Centerstone on National Suicide Care Initiative

Center for the Helping Professions

Initiative will help behavioral health organizations better understand, learn from, and respond to suicide attempts and non-fatal overdoses.

At CHP, our mission is to support the helping professions and the people doing this work every day... We’re proud to partner on work that strengthens care, supports the workforce, and helps save lives” — Michael Cull, CEO of the Center for the Helping Professions

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Center for the Helping Professions (CHP) is partnering with Centerstone’s Institute for Clinical Excellence and Innovation on a national initiative supported by Four Pines Fund to help behavioral health organizations better review, understand, and learn from suicide attempts and near-fatal overdoses.The initiative will adapt and implement a systems-focused critical incident review methodology specifically for behavioral health settings, helping organizations move beyond blame-focused responses and toward learning-oriented practices that identify patterns, improve coordination, and strengthen care. The project will also establish a national technical assistance hub to support organizations conducting robust reviews and analyses of suicide attempts and non-fatal overdoses.CHP will help guide the adaptation and implementation of the review methodology, drawing on its expertise supporting organizations and public systems across the country in applying safety science principles to strengthen culture, improve outcomes, and reduce preventable harm.Centerstone, the nation’s largest nonprofit provider of behavioral health care, will house the technical assistance hub within its federally certified Patient Safety Organization, allowing participating organizations to confidentially share patient safety and quality improvement information. The project will incorporate perspectives from patients, families, and clinicians to build a fuller understanding of the conditions and system factors surrounding suicide attempts and overdoses.“This work matters because every suicide attempt and overdose represents a person, a family, and a community navigating unimaginable pain,” said Michael Cull, CEO of the Center for the Helping Professions. “At CHP, our mission is to support the helping professions and the people doing this work every day. We believe providers need tools and learning environments that help professionals respond with compassion, clarity, and continuous improvement, not fear or blame. We’re proud to partner on work that strengthens care, supports the workforce, and helps save lives.”The program is supported by Four Pines Fund, a philanthropic organization dedicated to expanding access to effective suicide care to all who need it. This effort is one of a collective of five grants made by Four Pines Fund in 2026 to accelerate the national implementation of effective suicide care practices in health organizations. For more information, visit Four Pines Fund.About The Center for the Helping ProfessionsThe Center for the Helping Professions (CHP) is a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) organization based in Nashville, Tennessee, which specializes in the application of safety science and the accompanying sciences of improvement and implementation. CHP adapts and applies safety science and evidence-based approaches to enhance safety and address systems improvement across safety-critical sectors such as child welfare. For more information, visit us at https://centerforthehelpingprofessions.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.