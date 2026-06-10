ADOT completes I-10 Ina to Ruthrauff roads widening project

TUCSON – A project to widen and reconstruct Interstate 10 from Ina to Ruthrauff roads has been completed, with traffic now using the rebuilt Sunset Links Road interchange and a new extension of Sunset Links Road.

On Tuesday evening, the Arizona Department of Transportation opened the interchange and an extension of Sunset Links Road between I-10 and River Road. The opening was the final step in wrapping up a $171 million project to improve traffic flow and safety in the northwest Tucson area.

The improvement comes after ADOT previously completed the project’s other major elements, adding a fourth lane on both directions of I-10 and reconstructing the Orange Grove Road interchange.

The Sunset Road extension, a $35 million component of the project funded by Pima County, creates a new connection to and from I-10 with new bridges over the Union Pacific railroad tracks and the Rillito River.

Other project highlights include:

Widening I-10 from three to four lanes in each direction between Ina and Ruthrauff roads

Reconstructing the Orange Grove Road interchange, which opened in February 2025 and features higher I-10 bridges above Orange Grove Road to allow for greater clearance

New interchange designs at Orange Grove and Sunset roads, which feature additional lanes on entrance and exit ramps to promote safety and reduce delays

Replacing all nine bridges in the project area, including those over Canada del Oro Wash and Rillito River

Constructing an access path to the Chuck Huckelberry Loop from Sunset Road

Related work on lighting, landscaping and drainage

The I-10 project is part of the Regional Transportation Authority’s roadway improvement plan, managed by the Pima Association of Governments. The project began in early 2023.

While major project elements are complete, motorists may encounter some lane closures as crews finish art installation details.

For more information, please visit azdot.gov/i10ina2ruthrauff.