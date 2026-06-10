Calgary Roofer Kristian Lamthi Launches Top Star Roofing Inc. Website After 15+ Years on the City's Roofs

Top Star Roofing Inc logo Kristian Lamthi on a roof

Family-run, owner-operated roofing company brings a no-subcontractor promise, & a Calgary-specific service lineup covering hail damage, flat roofs, & attic rain

I know what a leak feels like at 2am with kids asleep upstairs. That's why I pick up the phone myself and show up like it's my own house.” — Kristian Lamthi owner & operator of TOP Star Roofing Inc

CALGARY, AB, CANADA, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Top Star Roofing Inc ., a family-run roofing company based in southeast Calgary, has officially launched its new website at topstarroofing.ca. The launch marks a milestone for owner Kristian Lamthi, who founded the company after more than 15 years of hands-on roofing work across Calgary — through every major hailstorm since 2010, every chinook cycle, and every attic rain winter.The new site reflects how the company actually operates: when homeowners call (403) 603-0650, they talk directly to Kristian. When a quote is given, the person who wrote it is the person on the roof. Top Star uses no subcontractors — every project is completed by Kristian and his own small, trained crew."Kristian didn't learn roofing from a textbook. He learned it on ladders, in Calgary winters, through summer hailstorms," the company's About page reads . After 700+ completed projects, he launched Top Star Roofing Inc. to do things the way he believed they should be done: owner on every job, honest quotes, and work that holds up.A website built around Calgary's specific roofing problemsRather than generic service pages, topstarroofing.ca addresses the roofing issues unique to Calgary's climate:Roof Repair — leak tracing, wind-lifted shingles, flashing failures, and rotted decking, with a focus on finding the source rather than patching the stainHail-Resistant Roofing — UL 2218 Class 4 shingles (Malarkey, IKO, GAF) that can qualify Calgary homeowners for 10–30% insurance discountsFlat Roofing & EPDM — SBS modified bitumen, TPO, and 60-mil EPDM rubber membrane systems rated flexible down to -45°C for chinook freeze-thaw cyclesSkylight Repair — Velux and Columbia repair, IGU replacement, and reflashingAttic Rain — the Calgary-specific chinook condensation problem that mimics a roof leak, addressed at the cause: ventilation, bath fans, and vapour barriersStraight answers, written estimatesTop Star provides free, itemized written estimates — materials, labour, disposal, and timeline spelled out line by line, with most quotes delivered within 48 hours. Active leaks receive priority response. The company also tells homeowners when a $2,000 repair beats a $20,000 replacement.Top Star Roofing Inc. is a registered Alberta business (Corporate Access #2026465019) with full liability insurance and WCB coverage.Service areaTop Star serves all four Calgary quadrants and inner-city neighbourhoods, plus surrounding communities including Airdrie, Chestermere, Okotoks, Cochrane, and High River.About Top Star Roofing Inc.Top Star Roofing Inc. is a family-run, owner-operated roofing company based at 68 Douglas Woods Terrace SE, Calgary, AB. Founded by Kristian Lamthi after 15+ years of hands-on roofing work in Calgary, the company handles roof repair, hail-resistant roofing, flat roofing, EPDM, skylight repair, and attic rain remediation — with no subcontractors, ever.Media Contact:Kristian Lamthi, OwnerTop Star Roofing Inc.(403) 603-065068 Douglas Woods Terrace SE, Calgary, AB T2Z 2E5contact@topstarroofing.ca

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