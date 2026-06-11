NFL’s ALEX SMITH JOINS OXEIA INVESTOR WEBINAR EXPLORING WHAT COULD BECOME THE FIRST FDA-APPROVED CONCUSSION THERAPY

Live June 18 Event Gives Investors Access to a Potential Breakthrough in Brain Injury Treatment

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oxeia Biopharmaceuticals will host a live investor webinar on June 18, 2026, from 2:00 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. EDT featuring CEO Dr. Michael Wyand, Board Member and former NFL quarterback Alex Smith , and Co-Founder and trauma surgeon Dr. Vishal Bansal.The webinar will focus on OXE103, Oxeia’s investigational therapy for persistent post-concussion symptoms and what the company believes could become the first FDA-approved drug specifically developed for concussion recovery.For decades, efforts to make sports safer have focused on improved helmets, better protocols, and rule changes. While these measures remain important, they do not address the underlying biological effects of concussion. Oxeia believes the next major advance in concussion care will come from science.Famed QB Smith joined Oxeia’s Board of Directors because of his commitment to improving outcomes for people affected by concussion and traumatic brain injury.“The future of sports safety won’t depend solely on better equipment and rule changes,” said Smith. “We also need scientific advances that can improve recovery for people who suffer concussions . That’s why I believe the work Oxeia is doing is so important.”Unlike many early-stage biotechnology companies, Oxeia enters its next phase of development with substantial clinical and regulatory groundwork already completed.Key milestones include:• A licensing agreement providing access to Daiichi Sankyo's extensive clinical development package, including nine completed studies across multiple indications and four Phase 1 safety trials.• More than 300 patients enrolled in Daiichi Sankyo's prior ghrelin studies, providing human safety and tolerability data for ghrelin, the naturally occurring hormone that serves as the basis for OXE103.• FDA confirmation that no additional preclinical or safety studies are required before advancing to Phase 2b.• An 85% responder rate observed in a Phase 2a pilot study compared with 33% for standard care alone.• A leadership team with prior biotechnology exits totaling approximately $9 billion.During the webinar, company leadership will discuss the science behind OXE103, upcoming milestones, the regulatory pathway forward, and answer questions live from attendees.To register, visit: https://luma.com/hzeeqjwl ABOUT OXEIA BIOPHARMACEUTICALSOxeia Biopharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing OXE103 for persistent post-concussion symptoms. The company’s leadership team has participated in biotechnology exits totaling approximately $9 billion, including Arena Pharmaceuticals’ acquisition by Pfizer and Kythera Biopharmaceuticals’ acquisition by Allergan.REGULATION CROWDFUNDING DISCLOSUREThis Reg CF offering is made available through StartEngine Primary LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. This investment is speculative, illiquid, and involves a high degree of risk, including the possible loss of your entire investment. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities.OXE103 is an investigational therapy that has not been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

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