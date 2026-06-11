CAMBA Ojibwe Trail Rehab Initiative Honored with National CRT Award for Outstanding Trail Maintenance and Rehabilitation

Founded in 1992, CAMBA is the shared vision of volunteers, local cyclists, business owners, the US Forest Service, and Sawyer and Bayfield Counties. United by a passion for trails, they set out to create the premier off-road riding destination in the upper Midwest.

Coalition for Recreational Trails has selected the Ojibwe Trail Rehab Initiative as the winner of the Annual Achievement Award for outstanding use of RTP funds.

This recognition from the Coalition for Recreational Trails underscores the importance of partnerships and programs such as the Recreational Trails Program for trail organizations like CAMBA.” — Daryl McNutt

HAYWARD, WI, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Coalition for Recreational Trails (CRT) has announced the winners of its 2026 Tom Petri Recreational Trails Program Annual Achievement Awards, recognizing ten exemplary trail projects nationwide. Among this year's recipients is the Chequamegon Area Mountain Bike Association (CAMBA) - Ojibwe Trail Rehab Initiative in Wisconsin, which received the prestigious award in the Maintenance and Rehabilitation category for its outstanding use of Recreational Trails Program (RTP) funds.The Ojibwe Trail Rehab Initiative exemplifies the impact of RTP funding in maintaining and improving vital recreational assets. The project's success demonstrates the essential role of federal support and community collaboration in preserving high-quality trail experiences for all users. "We are incredibly proud of the dedication and hard work shown by our trail team, volunteers, and community partners to make the Ojibwe Trail Rehab Initiative a reality," said Daryl McNutt, CAMBA Executive Director. "This recognition from the Coalition for Recreational Trails highlights the importance of partnerships and programs like the Recreational Trails Program. Without this support, we could not create and maintain the unique, high-quality trails that make Wisconsin's Northwoods a destination for all to enjoy."Now in its 35th year, the RTP has enabled nearly 35,000 successful projects across the country, supporting all types of trail activities. The program, administered by the Federal Highway Administration, highlights the strength of partnerships between federal agencies, state trail programs, local governments, and trail enthusiasts. This year's award ceremony will be held in Washington, D.C. on June 25, bringing together project representatives, Members of Congress, and key trails champions to celebrate these achievements. "CAMBA is deeply honored to have received the Tom Petri RTP award for the Ojibwe Trail rehab project. It's a wonderful testament to our organization's work and dedication to enhancing the Northwoods experience for the trails community." Dr. Patrick Warpinski, CAMBA Board President.About The Chequamegon Area Mountain Bike Association (CAMBA):CAMBA is dedicated to providing exceptional off-road cycling experiences across more than 135 miles of singletrack, 70 miles of groomed winter trails, and 200+ miles of mapped gravel routes. Our trail system spans nearly a million acres through Bayfield and Sawyer Counties, including portions of the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest and local county forests. CAMBA is committed to advancing trails and the sport of cycling to build stronger communities, while preserving the natural beauty of northern Wisconsin for all to enjoy. Learn more: https:// www.cambatrails.org About the Coalition for Recreational Trails (CRT):CRT is an alliance of more than 30 national and regional trail-related organizations representing a broad spectrum of motorized and non-motorized trail interests. The coalition works to build awareness and understanding of the Recreational Trails Program. Learn more: https://www.americantrails.org/crt About the Recreational Trails Program (RTP):RTP provides funding to states to develop and maintain trails and trail-related facilities for both motorized and non-motorized uses. Operated by the U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Highway Administration, RTP is based on the "user-pay, user-benefit" philosophy, ensuring that a portion of gas taxes collected from off-highway vehicles is reinvested into trail infrastructure. For more information: https://www.fhwa.dot.gov/environment/recreational_trails/

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