The Law Offices of Scott Sobol Champions Community Through Sponsorships in South Florida

Scott Sobol, personal injury attorney and founder of The Law Offices of Scott Sobol, at his office in Davie, Florida.

Davie personal injury firm sponsors Pine Island Tennis, STARS Mentor Program & NSU girls' soccer to strengthen the South Florida community.

DAVIE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Law Offices of Scott Sobol is proud to announce its continued commitment to the South Florida community through active sponsorship of several local initiatives, including the Pine Island Tennis Program, the STARS Mentor Program, and the NSU University School girls' soccer team.For attorney Scott Sobol, giving back has always been more than a gesture — it is a reflection of the values that define his practice. With more than 20 years of experience representing personal injury clients — including those injured in car accidents in Davie and throughout South Florida — Sobol understands that strong communities are built one investment at a time.As a lead sponsor of the Pine Island Tennis Program, the firm helps bring the sport of tennis to older adults in the area, promoting active and healthy lifestyles for seniors who deserve opportunities to stay engaged and connected. The program reflects a broader belief that wellness and community go hand in hand.The firm is also a proud supporter of the STARS Mentor Program, an initiative dedicated to guiding individuals through mentorship, leadership development, and personal growth. By backing programs like STARS, The Law Offices of Scott Sobol invests in the next generation of leaders and professionals who will shape the future of the region.Additionally, the firm has maintained a long-standing sponsorship of the NSU University School girls' soccer team, helping young athletes access the resources, coaching, and competitive opportunities they need to grow both on and off the field. Youth athletics build character, discipline, and teamwork — qualities that serve students long after the final whistle."Giving back is a core part of who we are," said Scott Sobol. "Our work in the courtroom is about fighting for the people we serve, but our work in the community is about making sure those same people have the support and opportunities they deserve."The Law Offices of Scott Sobol serves clients across Davie, Cooper City, Plantation, Sunrise, and the surrounding South Florida area from their office at 351 SW 136th Ave #201, Davie, FL 33325 . The firm handles personal injury matters on a contingency fee basis — meaning clients pay nothing unless they win.For more information about the firm or to schedule a free consultation, visit gotinjured.com or contact the office at (954) 440-2000.

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