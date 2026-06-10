Casing of Colors: Joint Munitions Command’s mission to live on within ASC

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. — During a casing of colors ceremony for the Joint Munitions Command, the organization’s flag draped gracefully from its pole Wednesday morning inside historic Heritage Hall at the Rock Island Arsenal.

The colors, first unfurled when JMC became a major subordinate command under the Army Materiel Command in 2005, carry the insignia that symbolizes the organization’s heritage within the Ordnance Corps and its responsibility for the U.S. Army’s ammunition enterprise.

Moving forward, JMC’s colors will remain encased behind glass and the command’s functions are being integrated under the Army Sustainment Command. This move aims to strengthen the end-to-end munitions lifecycle, from wholesale to retail, ensuring the Army is always positioned to support Soldiers in a rapidly evolving global environment.

“As we formally case the colors of JMC, we do it with immense respect for what those colors represent,” said Lt. Gen. Chris Mohan, AMC’s commanding general. “For 23 years, JMC has been synonymous with excellence, and none of it – none of it – would have been possible without this workforce. Your professionalism and your pride in the mission is the legacy being honored today.

“This is not an ending,” Mohan added. “This is an evolution, a merging that brings together the strength of ASC’s global support structure with the deep technical expertise of JMC’s workforce. You are the strength that made JMC a world-class command that will now elevate the munitions mission under ASC.”

The first true ammunition propelled by gunpowder originated in the ninth century and evolved from fire lance projectiles to hand cannon shot. Every change since then has been in refinement towards the munitions produced today. That long evolution eventually shaped the modern ammunition enterprise.

JMC was formed in 2003. At the time, it was a subordinate of Army Field Support Command, which was redesignated as ASC in 2006 when JMC and AFSC became separate commands. Throughout its history, JMC delivered ammunition readiness at the speed of war. The command did so while also confronting stockpile shortages, executing urgent buys, and modernizing production lines.

In the critical period following the Sept. 11 attacks, JMC rapidly supplied munitions for Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom. Over the years, JMC managed a global munitions stockpile valued at over $69 billion, produced billions of rounds of ammunition annually, and consistently demilitarized tens of thousands of tons of obsolete stock to ensure a safe and modern inventory.

JMC’s meritorious service has been recognized with multiple Army Superior Unit Awards, including for its critical support during OIF, OEF, Operation Odyssey Dawn in Libya, and the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021. Most recently, JMC played a pivotal role in executing directives to support Ukraine.

“JMC has delivered uninterrupted global ammunition readiness in war, in crisis, and in peace every single day,” Mohan said.

The 15th and final commander of JMC, Brig. Gen. Dan Duncan, was praised for his leadership.

“Dan has led JMC with conviction and deep respect for the workforce,” Mohan said. “His leadership over the past year strengthened every aspect of the enterprise. His vision and commitment to readiness have left a lasting impact on the Army and the Joint Force.”

Duncan is proud he had the opportunity to spend time as JMC’s commanding general.

“What has always set JMC apart is you, the people who make this mission possible,” Duncan said. “Every success we have had, every challenge we have overcome, and every round delivered when it mattered most happened because of your dedication. You embody what it means to serve.

“You are quiet professionals who show up each day with purpose, pride, and an unwavering commitment to Soldiers,” Duncan added. “You are the reason this command earned its reputation for excellence, and you are the reason its legacy will endure long after today’s ceremony.”

While the casing ceremony marked the end of JMC as a standalone command, Duncan emphasized that the heart of the mission endures.

“Thank you to everyone — past, present, and future — who has poured their talent and commitment into this enterprise,” Duncan said. “While the JMC flag will no longer fly, its legacy of ensuring that ammunition was always there, on time, every time, will continue through the dedicated professionals carrying the mission forward within ASC.”