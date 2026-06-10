Maryland Landowners Encouraged to Become Certified Tree Farmers

June 10, 2026

Tree farmer Don Grove gives an overview during a tour of his farm sponsored by the University of Maryland Extension and supported by the Maryland DNR Forest Service. Photo by Sam Crane.

The Maryland Forest Service is encouraging landowners to become certified tree farmers to access resources to help them manage their land sustainably. The Forest Service is an official co-sponsor of the American Tree Farm System (ATFS), which certifies small sustainable tree farms and works to connect tree farm owners through events and education programs.

Landowners who own between 10 and 10,000 acres of forestland are eligible to participate in the program. Many join to protect their land’s long-term forest health, create a family legacy, access tax incentives, and market certified sustainable wood products.

“The gamut of experiences, forest types, and management objectives is very diverse,” said Aaron Cook, a Maryland Forest Service forester. “What unites tree farmers is a shared commitment to caring for their woods and keeping them healthy for the future. I take great pride in the trust these landowners place in me as their forester.”

The ATFS, a national program of the American Forest Foundation, promotes healthy forests, watersheds, and wildlife habitat through private stewardship. The program recognizes the sustainable forestry efforts of family and community forest owners.

Founded in 1941, ATFS is the nation’s oldest and largest sustainable family woodland certification system. The program also meets rigorous third-party certification standards.

Maryland currently has 964 tree farmers, including 757 certified members, representing nearly 110,000 acres of forestland. The state’s largest tree farm is the City of Frederick’s municipal watershed, which spans 7,000 forested acres and helps protect the city’s drinking water supply.

Maryland Forest Service staff conduct inspections, enroll landowners, and ensure forest stewardship activities align with Tree Farm Standards of Sustainability, which include:

Commitment to sustainable forestry

Compliance with laws

Reforestation and afforestation efforts

Protection of air, water, and soil

Conservation of fish, wildlife, and biodiversity

Forest aesthetics

Protection of special sites

Forest product harvests conducted according to a management plan

Benefits and Resources

“The benefits and resources associated with Tree Farm membership remain consistent across the country,” Cook said. “They include professional sustainable forest certification, legislative updates affecting forest landowners, access to a forester, and a network of peers who can share successes and challenges.”

Participants may also compete in the National Tree Farmer of the Year contest and display the official Tree Farm sign and certificate.

“In some states, access to a forester or assistance with drafting a forest management plan can be difficult or expensive, but not in Maryland,” Cook said. “The Maryland Forest Service closely aligns with Tree Farm goals, which likely explains why Maryland continues to have one of the strongest Tree Farm programs in the country despite its relatively small size.”

ATFS membership is free, but landowners must:

Own between 10 and 10,000 acres of forestland

Maintain a written and implemented forest management plan that addresses forest products, water quality, wildlife habitat, soil conservation, biodiversity, and recreation opportunities

Enroll through Maryland’s Tree Farm program

“The best way for most landowners to become Tree Farmers is to talk with their local forester,” Cook said. “Our field staff can explain the program, guide landowners through enrollment and inspections, and help them earn that coveted Tree Farm sign.”Landowners can find local foresters on the Maryland Forest Service webpage.