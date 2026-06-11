Pathformance and Reveal Partner to Close the Loop Between OOH Advertising and In-Store Sales

Strategic integration connects OOH campaign exposure to retail sales data, giving marketers clear insight into product-level sales impact

Marketers want to know what’s driving sales. Together with Pathformance, we’re giving brands a powerful way to measure how out-of-home advertising translates into incremental product sales.” — Randy Kilgore, Chief Revenue Officer of Reveal

NAPLES , FL, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pathformance, a leading data-driven measurement and consumer activation platform for CPG brands and agencies, today announced a strategic partnership with Reveal, a provider of out-of-home attribution measurement. The collaboration integrates Pathformance's sales-lift measurement capabilities with Reveal’s privacy-compliant and rigorous OOH exposure methodology, enabling marketers to connect OOH ad exposure directly to in-store visits and verified purchase outcomes at the sku level.For brand marketers and agencies managing campaigns across retail and CPG categories, demonstrating return on ad spend has historically required stitching together fragmented data from multiple siloed systems. This is especially true for brands whose products appear in multi-sku retailers.Pathformance has solved this fragmentation with the PathX platform, which delivers weekly-refreshed, SKU- and geo-level performance data across retailers, campaigns, and media tactics. Now, with this partnership, the solution will be made available to the OOH industry via Reveal’s foot traffic attribution capabilities, which quantify in-store visits driven by out-of-home advertising.“Marketers don't just want impressions; they want to know if their spending moved people to act. With this integration, we can now connect ad exposure directly to foot traffic and purchase data, so our clients walk away from every campaign knowing exactly what their media dollars delivered” - Elizabeth Johnson, Pathformance CEOHow the Integration WorksThe combined solution addresses the three core ingredients of foot traffic attribution: ad and media channel data, audience visit data, and transaction data, in a single workflow. Brands and agencies running campaigns through Pathformance can now access Reveal’s foot traffic analytics to establish pre-campaign baselines, monitor in-store visits throughout the flight, and produce post-campaign attribution reports that quantify how advertising drove physical store conversions.Reveal’s approach applies years of developed OOH exposure expertise, matched against a continuously updated database of points of interest across retail categories. The result is attribution reporting that goes beyond impression counts, showing visit-lift comparisons, competitive conquesting insights, and audience return-visit tracking, all validated against Pathformance's verified point-of-sale and SKU-level sales data.“Marketers want to know what’s working and what’s driving sales,” said Randy Kilgore, Chief Revenue Officer of Reveal. “Together with Pathformance, we’re giving brands a powerful way to measure how out-of-home advertising translates into incremental product sales.”Key Benefits for Brands and Agencies• End-to-end attribution: Connect digital and out-of-home ad exposure to verified in-store visits and incremental sales lift within a single reporting workflow.• Pre-campaign intelligence: Leverage foot traffic analytics baselines to set realistic KPIs and identify competitive conquest opportunities before campaigns launch.• Privacy-compliant location data: Reveal’s GPS-based methodology anonymizes and aggregates consumer movement data, ensuring compliance with evolving privacy standards.• SKU- and geo-level granularity: PathX delivers weekly-refreshed performance data at the store, region, and product level, enabling rapid optimization throughout the campaign.• Standardized measurement: A consistent, difference-in-difference methodology with true control groups ensures results are comparable across campaigns, retailers, and media tactics.About PathformancePathformance empowers advertisers, brands, and ad-tech companies to achieve more by solving the industry’s toughest challenges: fragmented data, misaligned strategies, and inconsistent measurement. Its all-in-one PathX platform helps marketers capture real incremental sales using point of sale data, proven test-vs.-control methodology, weekly-refreshed SKU- and geo-level data, and verified point-of-sale analytics. Learn more at pathformance.com.About RevealSince 2014, Reveal has been the trusted leader in out-of-home audience measurement. Dedicated to providing advertisers with actionable campaign insights, Reveal continues to set the benchmark for data accuracy and reliability in the out-of-home advertising space. Learn more at revealmobile.com.

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