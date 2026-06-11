Purpose Healing Center Announces Open House Event for its New Tucson Treatment Center Location Grand Opening

Purpose Healing Center offers AZDHS licensed and JCAHO-accredited programs of treatment for Arizona residents that accept AHCCCS and many insurances in-network Purpose Healing Center cordially invites all interested parties to its Tucson Open House - click the Flyer above to enlarge and then scan the QR code to RSVP

Purpose Healing Center's Silverbell Road location in Tucson brings comprehensive, AHCCCS-covered care and broad insurance acceptance to Pima County residents.

Opening this facility is about more than adding beds. It’s about making sure that every person in the Tucson community who is ready to change their life has a real, immediate path to do so” — Marcus Weisbly, Business Development Manager for Purpose Healing Center

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Purpose Healing Centers is announcing an Open House event prior to the grand opening of its new Tucson treatment facility at 502 North Silverbell Road, Tucson, AZ 85745, marking a significant expansion of the organization’s mission to bring quality, accessible addiction treatment to Arizonans.The Open House event will be held on Wednesday, June 17th at 11:30 AM and will feature refreshments and guided facility tours. Those interested in attending can RSVP directly via Eventbrite here The new center will serve individuals and families impacted by alcohol and substance use disorders, mental health disorders, and clients with dual diagnoses.Accessible Treatment Programs That Accept AHCCCSThe Silverbell Road facility will provide Joint Commission-accredited mental health and addiction treatment services including residential treatment , partial hospitalization (PHP), intensive outpatient (IOP), and standard outpatient services.By offering a comprehensive spectrum of care in Tucson, Purpose Healing Center seeks to make certain that patients can transition seamlessly between levels of care without interruption to their recovery, a model proven to improve long-term outcomes.The new Tucson treatment center location continues Purpose Healing Center’s standing as one of the most accessible AHCCCS-covered rehabilitation programs in Arizona, accepting Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS) coverage at all levels of care.In-Network Rehab Options for Tucson and Pima CountyIn addition, the facility accepts nearly all major commercial insurance plans in-network, removing one of the most common barriers that prevents too many people from seeking the help they need. Purpose’s admissions team works directly with patients and families to verify benefits and navigate coverage options at no cost.Purpose Healing Centers’ clinical team includes board-certified physicians, licensed therapists, and certified addiction counselors who deliver evidence-based treatment rooted in compassion.“Opening this facility is about more than adding beds. It’s about making sure that every person in the Tucson community who is ready to change their life has a real, immediate path to do so,” commented Marcus Weisbly, Outreach and Business Development Manager for Purpose Healing Center. “We built this center around the belief that world-class addiction treatment should never be out of reach because of finances or insurance status. Whether someone walks through our doors covered by AHCCCS or a private insurer, they will receive the same exceptional, compassionate care,” Weisbly added.Purpose Offers Trusted Treatment Programs for ArizonaArizona continues to grapple with the consequences of the nationwide addiction crisis, with substance use disorders affecting tens of thousands of residents each year.Purpose's opening of its Silverbell Road rehab center location in Tucson directly addresses critical gaps in the Pima County treatment landscape, providing the community with a trusted provider equipped to serve patients from initial detox through ongoing outpatient support and aftercare planning.About Purpose Healing CentersPurpose Healing Center is a Joint Commission-accredited provider of substance use disorder and behavioral health treatment serving the greater Phoenix and Tucson metropolitan areas, with locations in Scottsdale, Phoenix, and now in Tucson.For referrals and admissions information, they encourage confidential outreach directly by phone.

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