Midland Plastics Names Brian Torres as President, Signaling Next Chapter of Growth for Midwest Manufacturing Leader

Midland Plastics 80 yr logo Brian Torres - President of Midland Plastics

Industry veteran brings more than 20 years of leadership experience to one of the Midwest's oldest and largest performance plastics companies

I firmly believe that when we take care of our people, they take care of our valued customers, ultimately delivering meaningful results for everyone.” — Brian Torres

NEW BERLIN, WI, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Midland Plastics, Inc., one of the Midwest's oldest and largest suppliers of performance plastics and custom plastic fabrication , has named Brian Torres as its new President. Torres brings more than 20 years of leadership experience in manufacturing and operations, with a strong record of driving growth, developing high-performing teams, and leading strategic change.The announcement comes as Midland Plastics marks more than 80 years in business. Founded in 1945 as a distributor of stock performance plastic in New Berlin, Wisconsin, the company has grown steadily into an eight-location operation across Wisconsin, Illinois, and Iowa, with capabilities in custom thermoforming plastic CNC machining and routing, extrusions, precision fabrication and distribution.Torres takes the helm of a company that has made consistent investments in manufacturing technology over the past several years. Midland Plastics has added multiple CNC machining centers, 5-axis routing capabilities, automated robotic machine tending, and high-production vacuum forming equipment. The company serves industries including food and beverage, heavy equipment, medical, water and wastewater, and building and construction.Torres's emphasis on people, culture, and growth fits well with Midland Plastics' core values of innovation, safety, mutual respect, teamwork, and community involvement. The company is headquartered in New Berlin, Wisconsin, holds ISO 9001:2015 certification, and carries a broad inventory of plastic materials in sheet, rod, tube, and profile forms, including acrylic, polycarbonate, polyethylene, nylon, PVC, PTFE, and high-performance specialty grades, and specializes in full-service custom plastic fabrication.“I'm excited to join the Midland Plastics team and be part of the company's continued growth. I look forward to continually strengthening and improving a people-first culture by investing in and supporting our team members. I firmly believe that when we take care of our people, they take care of our valued customers, ultimately delivering meaningful results for everyone." – Brian TorresAbout Midland Plastics, Inc.Founded in 1945, Midland Plastics, Inc. is a privately held, ISO 9001:2015-certified custom plastic fabrication company and plastic distributor, headquartered in New Berlin, Wisconsin. One of the oldest and largest suppliers of performance plastics in the Midwest, Midland Plastics operates eight locations across Wisconsin, Illinois, and Iowa, offering a comprehensive inventory of plastic materials in sheet, rod, tube, and profiles, as well as custom thermoforming, CNC machining and routing, custom extrusions, and precision fabrication services. The company serves a wide range of industries, including food and beverage, heavy equipment, medical, building and construction, water and wastewater, and more.

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