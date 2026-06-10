Monroe OBGYN Hosts Women’s Wellness Day with Oakland Hills Dermatology on June 16 in Monroe, Michigan

Monroe OBGYN Women's Wellness Day

Community members invited to meet providers, tour the office, and explore topics including hormones, menopause, pregnancy, aesthetics, wellness, and more.

Women’s Wellness Day is about giving women in our community a comfortable, no-pressure opportunity to connect with providers, ask questions, and feel more informed about the care available to them.” — Provider at Monroe OBGYN

MONROE, MI, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Monroe OBGYN is opening its doors to the community for a Women’s Wellness Day on Tuesday, June 16, co-hosted with Oakland Hills Dermatology . The complimentary evening event runs from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Monroe OBGYN, located at 55 Cole Road in Monroe, Michigan. No appointment is needed — community members are encouraged to stop by, explore the practice, and connect with providers and staff in a relaxed, welcoming environment.The evening is designed to give women a comfortable, no-pressure space to meet providers, get answers, and explore care options that may support their health and confidence — inside and out. Monroe OBGYN providers will be on hand to discuss hormones, menopause, pregnancy, family medicine, birth control, medication safety during pregnancy, and overall wellness. The Oakland Hills Dermatology team will share information about skin health, aesthetics, tox and fillers, biosimilars, and related treatment options. Attendees can tour the office, enjoy light food and beverages, and leave with a clearer sense of whether they’d like to schedule a future appointment for more personalized care.Guests will have the opportunity to meet Monroe OBGYN providers, including Dr. Andrew Young, DO, who specializes in family medicine, and Sarah Patterson, WHNP-BC, MSCP, who specializes in menopause care, as well as the Oakland Hills Dermatology team. Both teams will be available throughout the evening to answer questions and provide guidance in a conversational setting, helping attendees better understand available services and treatment options.Women’s Wellness Day is especially well-suited for anyone who has wondered whether how they’re feeling could be tied to hormones or menopause, why they feel tired or not quite like themselves, what treatment options are available for menopause symptoms, what peptides or wellness therapies are, what skincare or aesthetic treatments may be right for them, what birth control options are available, or whether their medications are safe during pregnancy. Whether actively looking for answers or simply curious, attendees will leave feeling more informed, supported, and empowered.The evening will also feature two raffle giveaways, each valued at over $500. One lucky attendee will win an Oura Ring package that includes an Oura Ring sizing kit and a $455 Oura gift card toward a ring, subscription, warranty, tax, and shipping, plus skincare samples from Oakland Hills Dermatology. A second giveaway features a New Mom Kit packed with postpartum and wellness essentials: a mom tote bag, Stanley tumbler, weighted sleep mask and compact weighted blanket, portable sound machine, hydration and recovery items, cozy comfort accessories, lactation support products, a $100 Adelina gift card, a $50 Amazon gift card, and skincare samples from Oakland Hills Dermatology. All attendees who RSVP will receive free skincare samples and a wellness goodie bag, and Oakland Hills Dermatology will offer complimentary B12 shots while supplies last. Attendees can earn additional raffle entries by RSVPing on Eventbrite or bringing a friend.“Women’s Wellness Day is about giving women in our community a comfortable, no-pressure opportunity to connect with providers, ask questions, and feel more informed about the care available to them,” the practice said. “We’re proud to partner with Oakland Hills Dermatology for an evening focused on women’s health and confidence, inside and out.”Monroe OBGYN has built its reputation on delivering compassionate, comprehensive care to women and families in the Monroe area. The practice combines clinical expertise with a warm, welcoming environment designed to help patients feel comfortable and confident in their healthcare decisions. From pregnancy and family medicine to menopause care and overall wellness, the Monroe OBGYN team is equipped to support patients through every stage of life.Women’s Wellness Day takes place Tuesday, June 16, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at 55 Cole Road, Monroe, MI 48162. No appointment is needed — community members are encouraged to attend, bring a friend, and enjoy an evening of education, connection, and wellness.Event DetailsWomen’s Wellness DayTuesday, June 16, 20265:00 PM to 7:00 PM55 Cole Road, Monroe, MI 48162RSVP: https://linkly.link/2k1R1 About Monroe OBGYNMonroe OBGYN provides comprehensive obstetric and gynecologic care to women and families in Monroe, Michigan, and surrounding communities. Founded in 1982 and led by Dr. Soudabeh Ahadi, the practice brings together experienced providers and staff to offer a full range of services in a supportive, patient-focused environment. The team is committed to building lasting relationships with patients and delivering personalized care that addresses individual health needs and goals.55 Cole Road, Monroe, MI 48162734-242-2022About Oakland Hills DermatologyOakland Hills Dermatology provides comprehensive dermatology and med spa services in Auburn Hills & Monroe, Michigan. Led by Dr. Christopher Buatti, a double board-certified dermatologist, the practice offers advanced medical, cosmetic, and laser dermatology treatments in a modern, fully accredited facility. Oakland Hills Dermatology combines state-of-the-art techniques with compassionate, attentive patient care to help patients address a wide range of skin health, aesthetic, and dermatologic concerns.55 Cole Road, Suite 100, Monroe, MI 48162248-858-2255

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