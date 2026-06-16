Monterey College of Law’s Hybrid Online JD Degree Awarded Insight Into Academia Magazine’s Excellence in Innovation

MCL Hybrid Online Insight Into Academics

MCL receives national distinction honoring innovation in legal education.

MCL provides high-quality legal education to communities without other access to graduate legal education. It has four campus locations in California and an accredited hybrid online degree path.” — Lisa Sperow, MCL President and CEO

SEASIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Monterey College of Law ’s Hybrid Online JD Degree path received the 2026 Insight Into Academia Excellence in Innovation Award: Law Schools recognition from Insight Into Academia magazine, the nation’s longest-running publication advancing best practices in higher education.This new honor celebrates law schools redefining the future of legal education. Through transformative programs and initiatives, these schools are reimagining curriculum, experiential learning, technology and AI integration, access to legal education, professional pathways, and more to better serve the evolving needs of students and meet the changing demands of today’s workforce.Monterey College of Law will be featured in the July/August 2026 issue of Insight Into Academia magazine.“MCL has expanded access to a high-quality legal education to communities that have no other access to an accredited law school graduate program. It has four campus locations in Monterey, San Luis Obispo, Bakersfield, and Santa Rosa, in addition to an accredited hybrid online degree path,” said MCL President and CEO, Lisa Sperow.As a part-time evening program, MCL has provided a high-quality pathway to legal education, taught exclusively by practicing lawyers and judges, for working adults who otherwise would be unable to attend law school. As an innovative institution, it was instrumental in the successful transition of online legal education from pilot status to fully-accredited.Insight Into Academia magazine selected Monterey College of Law’s Hybrid Online JD Degree path because starting in 2018, MCL was an early adopter of online legal education as a complement to its existing onsite degree programs, when accreditors at the national and state levels were reluctant to consider online legal education sufficiently rigorous for accreditation. It was one of the few schools with the necessary multi-year statistical data on enrollment, grading, attrition, graduation, and bar pass rates to establish comparative performance between online vs. onsite law students.“The Insight Into Academia Excellence in Innovation: Law Schools distinction is a prestigious national honor recognizing law schools driving innovation in legal education,” said Holly Mendelson, co-owner and publisher of Insight Into Academia magazine. “This selective recognition celebrates programs defined by forward-thinking design and measurable impact—initiatives that raise the standard and advance the field.”The Monterey College of Law community of law schools is accredited by the Committee of Bar Examiners of the State Bar of California and the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC). The law school is also the only state-accredited legal education program that offers an advanced graduate LL.M. degree in addition to the J.D. and Master of Legal Studies degrees. To learn more or to apply, visit www.montereylaw.edu About Insight Into AcademiaFor more than 50 years, Insight Into Academia has empowered higher education leaders by defining and advancing the best practices shaping the future of the academy. Across its magazine, podcast, webinars, awards, and digital platforms, Insight spotlights the institutions, initiatives, and ideas driving progress across higher education. Through thought-provoking articles, expert advice, valuable resources, and in-depth profiles of top programs, Insight helps higher education understand what’s working and what comes next. Recognition by Insight Into Academia reflects leadership, innovation, and a commitment to evidence-based excellence. To learn more, visit www.Insightintoacademia.com

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