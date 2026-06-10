Phenom Cloud Appoints Josh Rothmel to Lead North America Consulting, Expand Strategic Partnerships

Josh Rothmel

Industry veteran brings more than 25 years of consulting and technology leadership experience to help enterprises accelerate AI and intelligent automation.

IRVING, TX, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Phenom Enterprise Cloud, a global leader in enterprise transformation, today announced the appointment of Josh Rothmel as Head of North American Consulting.In this role, Mr.Rothmel will lead the company’s North American consulting organization, strengthen its strategic partnerships, and accelerate the delivery of enterprise intelligent automation solutions for clients across the region.This appointment underscores Phenom Cloud ’s continued investment in the North American market and its commitment to delivering scalable, AI-powered intelligent transformations for enterprises, built on a foundation of deep partnership, empathy, and a shared drive to win together.As Head of North American Consulting, Mr.Rothmel will oversee regional consulting strategy, client growth, pre-sales support, and operational excellence across the North American market. He will focus on accelerating AI adoption, strengthening delivery capabilities and strategic partnerships, and ensuring the seamless execution of business and technology solutions spanning cloud, ERP, HR technology, talent management, data, analytics, and intelligent automation.Mr.Rothmel brings more than 25 years of business and technology consulting experience, including eight years in services leadership at Cornerstone. He has also held senior leadership roles at Perficient, Cognizant, and Manifest, where he led consulting organizations and helped clients connect technology investments to measurable business outcomes.“Josh’s deep expertise in enterprise transformation and AI, his longstanding relationships throughout our partner ecosystem, and his genuine commitment to client success make him the ideal leader for our North American consulting organization,” said Sasidhar Kalagara, Chief Operating Officer of Phenom Enterprise Cloud. “His leadership will help us expand our strategic partnerships, strengthen support for our pre-sales teams, and ensure our clients have a trusted partner to guide them through every stage of their intelligent transformation journey.”“I am thrilled to join Phenom Enterprise Cloud at such a pivotal moment,” said Rothmel. “Enterprises across North America have a tremendous opportunity to define and execute their AI strategies, modernize their operations, and unlock meaningful business value. I look forward to working shoulder-to-shoulder with our clients and ecosystem partners to turn that vision into measurable outcomes and ensure that we win together.”About Phenom Enterprise CloudPhenom Enterprise Cloud is a global AI and intelligent enterprise transformation company, helping organizations reimagine how they operate, compete, and grow in the age of AI. Through its global innovation hubs, Phenom Enterprise Cloud delivers end-to-end transformation services spanning agentic AI, enterprise intelligence, cloud modernization, data engineering, analytics, ERP, HR technology, and managed administration, enabling enterprises to move faster, make smarter decisions, and deliver measurable outcomes at scale.With deep expertise across the world's leading enterprise platforms, Phenom Enterprise Cloud guides organizations through every stage of their AI and digital transformation journey, from legacy modernization and system migrations to intelligent automation, enterprise integrations, and AI-powered experience design.More than a services provider, Phenom Enterprise Cloud serves as a strategic transformation partner, embedding alongside leadership teams to co-create AI roadmaps, accelerate capability building, and unlock the full potential of the intelligent enterprise. With a people-first approach at its core, Phenom Enterprise Cloud empowers organizations to operate with agility, elevate employee and customer experiences, and build a future-ready enterprise that thrives in a world shaped by humans and AI.For more information, please visit: https://phenomecloud.com/ For media inquiries, please contact: press@phenomecloud.com

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