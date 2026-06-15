Organic Hive™ Wins Mindful Awards 2026 Honey Product of the Year

Organic Hive™ Organic Hive™ raw & unfiltered, IBD fair-trade, USDA organic honey Organic Hive™ is sourced exclusively from a small network of beekeepers in NE Brazil.

Fair Trade IBD Honey Brand Recognized for Investing in Beekeeper Communities in Northeast Brazil

Organic Hive is demonstrating that responsibly sourced honey can do far more than sweeten food.” — Cale Nelson, chief commercial officer of Organic Hive™

GREELEY, CO, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Organic Hive™ raw & unfiltered honey has been named winner of the eighth annual Mindful Awards in the Honey Product of the Year category. The independent recognition platform, which honors conscious CPG companies, received over 2,500 nominations from around the world this year, with winners chosen by a panel of marketing and culinary experts.By pairing strict product integrity with meaningful environmental and community impact, Organic Hive is redefining what mindful sourcing looks like. Certified 100% USDA Organic, Fair Trade IBD certified, and Non-GMO Project Verified, the raw & unfiltered, single-origin honey is harvested exclusively from a small network of beekeepers in the remote highlands of Northeast Brazil. Rather than relying on large, blended supply chains to cut down on costs, the brand works directly with local producers in areas where bees forage on native flowering plants, including Bamburral, Mermeleiro, and Angico. The honey is gently strained – never overheated or adulterated – preserving its natural pollen, enzymes, vitamins, minerals, and authentic flavors.Through its Fair Trade IBD program, Organic Hive dedicates a meaningful portion of proceeds to funding ecological and social projects within its beekeeper communities, from improving access to clean water and strengthening schools to addressing local food security challenges. Between 2022 and 2025, the company invested in a range of community-led initiatives across the region, supporting both beekeeping capacity and local infrastructure. Projects included the purchase of hive supplies, native seedlings, protective equipment, and training programs; construction of a honey extraction trailer that allows beekeepers to sell honey locally without transporting hives long distances; and improvements to water access and agricultural resilience through a 10,000-liter reservoir and graywater reuse systems. Funding also supported agricultural education at José Jucá School in Santana do Cariri through a native plant nursery and revitalized vegetable garden, as well as renovations to the headquarters of the Association of Beekeepers of Moreilândia e Mata Grande, which serves as both a beekeeper meeting hub and a community gathering space.Said Cale Nelson, chief commercial officer of Organic Hive™, “Organic Hive is demonstrating that responsibly sourced honey can do far more than sweeten food. Through transparent sourcing, direct community investment, and environmental stewardship, it can support pollinators, empower rural producers, and help build a more sustainable food system.”Organic Hive’s single-source honey from Northeast Brazil is bottled and distributed in the U.S. and can be found at national retailers including Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, Walmart, Kroger, Publix, and Albertsons banners, plus online at Amazon ###

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