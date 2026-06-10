Updated State-by-State Cost Data: Families Have Had to Spend $3,100+ More Under President Trump

As of May 2026, the average household in United States has had to spend nearly $3,100+ more on goods and services under President Trump. Despite Trump’s repeated pledges on the campaign trail that his administration would “end inflation” and bring down costs for families, Trump has instead caused costs to continue to rise significantly, including through his reckless tariffs and war in Iran.

Click your state below to see a fact sheet with calculations from the Joint Economic Committee – Minority and other statistics on higher costs that families face for everyday essentials. See the fact sheet for the U.S. here.

See the fact sheet for the U.S. here.