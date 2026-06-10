Henry County Man and Co-Conspirator Arrested, Charged in Henry County Woman’s Death

HENRY COUNTY – A joint investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, and the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, has resulted in charges against a two men in connection to the death of the Henry County woman.

On June 5th, at the request of 24th Judicial District Attorney General Neil Thompson, TBI agents began investigating the circumstances leading to the stabbing death of Angela Claxton (DOB 06/25/1976), whose body was discovered at a residence in the 400 block of Cay Lawrence Road in Buchanan. During the course of the investigation, investigators developed information identifying Kenneth Claxton (DOB 05/12/1976), Angela Claxton’s husband, and Travis Ryan, Jr. (DOB 10/16/2004) as the individuals responsible for her death.

On Tuesday, TBI agents, deputies with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office, and the FBI arrested both Claxton and Ryan and booked them into the Henry County Jail. Kenneth Claxton is charged with one count of Conspiracy to Commit First Degree Murder. Travis Ryan, Jr. is charged with one count of Conspiracy to Commit First Degree Murder and one count of First Degree Murder. Both men are being held without bond.

The TBI was assisted by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office, the Puryear Police Department, the FBI, the Kentucky State Police, the Murray State University Police Department, the 24th Judicial District Attorney General’s Office, the 27th Judicial District Attorney General’s Office, and the United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Tennessee.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct, not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.