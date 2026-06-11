SPG Dental Implant Centers Secures Credit Facilities with KeyBank

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SPG Dental Implant Centers (“SPG Dental”), a leading nationwide provider of dental implant services , announced it has closed on new credit facilities with KeyBank National Association to support its continued growth and operations.The financing package includes:Debt Refinancing: SPG Dental refinanced its existing debt with KeyBank, securing improved terms and a lower cost of capital, enhancing cash flow and strengthening the balance sheet.Revolving Credit Facility: A committed revolving line of credit provides additional liquidity, financial flexibility to support working capital needs and future center expansion.Equipment Financing: Dedicated financing to support ongoing investment in advanced implant and diagnostic technology while preserving capital for strategic initiatives.Proceeds from the facilities will be used to refinance existing indebtedness and support SPG Dental’s continued expansion across its network of dental implant centers.“We are pleased to complete this financing with KeyBank,” said Dr. Alex Sharp, CEO of SPG Dental Implant Centers.“The structure and flexibility of this facility position us well to continue expanding access to high-quality implant care for our patients.”“SPG Dental has built a strong, scalable platform in the dental implant sector, supported by a clear growth strategy and commitment to clinical excellence,” said George Hausler, Senior Relationship Manager, in Key Commercial Bank’s Healthcare Group.“We’re pleased to provide a financing solution that enhances their flexibility and supports their continued expansion.”About SPG Dental Implant CentersSPG Dental Implant Centers is a premier provider of comprehensive dental implant services, combining advanced technology with a compassionate, patient-first approach across a growing network of nearly 50 practices in 26 states.

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