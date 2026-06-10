Pasadena Lemon Law Firm Joseph Kaufman & Associates Celebrates 10 Years Representing California Consumers

Joseph Kaufman

California consumer protection firm Joseph Kaufman & Associates celebrating its 10-year anniversary representing consumers in lemon law & warranty litigation.

I started this practice to give consumers experienced, trial-ready representation grounded in preparation, organization, and a deep understanding of California warranty law.” — Joseph Kaufman

PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- California consumer protection firm Joseph Kaufman & Associates is celebrating its 10-year anniversary representing consumers in lemon law and warranty litigation throughout California.Founded in 2016 by trial attorney Joseph Kaufman, the Pasadena-based firm was established with a singular goal: to provide consumers with the same level of representation historically available only to automobile manufacturers.Before launching his consumer practice, Mr. Kaufman spent the first thirteen years of his legal career defending automobile, motorcycle, and trucking manufacturers in breach of warranty and lemon law matters. He began his career with a national products liability defense firm focused on the representation of automotive companies before joining the Los Angeles office of a prominent international law firm, where he was elevated to partner in 2012.During his defense career, Mr. Kaufman regularly spoke at industry seminars and provided presentations to automotive, trucking, and motorcycle manufacturers regarding the handling and defense of lemon law claims. In 2016, he opened Joseph Kaufman & Associates after concluding he could better serve consumers by directly representing them.“Having spent years defending manufacturers, I understood exactly how these cases were evaluated, defended, and litigated,” said Joseph Kaufman, founder of the firm. “I started this practice to give consumers experienced, trial-ready representation grounded in preparation, organization, and a deep understanding of California warranty law.”Over the past decade, Mr. Kaufman has been involved in approximately 6,000 lemon law matters, including roughly fifty jury trials and arbitrations, and hundreds of mediations. The firm has recovered more than $125 million on behalf of California consumers and has become one of the highest-reviewed lemon law practices in Southern California, earning hundreds of 5-star client reviews online The firm’s philosophy is to treat every case as a potential trial candidate while still pursuing efficient and practical resolutions whenever possible. Joseph Kaufman & Associates represents consumers in claims involving a broad range of vehicle defects, including transmission, engine, electrical, battery, drivability, and safety-related issues. California’s lemon law protects consumers whose vehicles develop substantial defects during the warranty period that cannot be repaired within a reasonable number of attempts. In qualifying cases, manufacturers may be required to repurchase or replace the vehicle and pay the consumer’s attorney’s fees and costs.Consumers experiencing repeated warranty repair problems with a 2021 or newer vehicle may contact Joseph Kaufman & Associates for a free consultation.For more information, call 626-250-0405 or visit LemonLawAid.com

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