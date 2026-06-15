DASH Dog Food Brings a Decade of ButcherBox Premium Protein and Sourcing Standards to a Fresh Pet Food Category

DASH Dog Food Beef Recipe

The rebranded company applies butcher-grade sourcing, sous vide cooking, and pre- and postbiotic formulations to the fresh-frozen dog food category

Bobby started DASH because of one dog. But, he has built it for every dog.” — Mike Salguero

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DASH Dog Food , the premium fresh frozen dog food brand previously operating as ButcherBox for Pets, today announced it has launched as an independent company under a new name and identity. With its own product line, supply chain, and growing base of dog owners, the business needed an identity built specifically for the bowl, not borrowed from the table. The rebrand reflects a company that has matured beyond its parent.DASH applies the sourcing rigor, supplier knowledge, and quality discipline Founder and CEO Bobby Quirk developed over a decade at ButcherBox to a premium fresh-frozen dog food that sets a new standard for what fresh-frozen dog food should be. Quirk joined ButcherBox in 2015 as its first hire and rose to VP of Operations before taking the helm of the pet food business. ButcherBox founder Mike Salguero serves as the new company's Executive Chairman.A Founder Story That Started with One DogAfter a decade vetting beef and chicken supply chains for humans, Quirk brought home a puppy named Maisy and set out to find a fresh dog food he believed in. What he found was everything he’d spent years fighting against at ButcherBox. Human-grade promises with nothing behind them. Antibiotics and added hormones. Vague sourcing. Cooking processes that destroy the nutrition they claim to preserve."I couldn't find food I trusted for Maisy. I'd grown up with dogs, seven of them, but I'd never been the person responsible for deciding what they eat," said Quirk. "The first time that decision was mine, I felt the weight of it immediately. Dogs can't read a label or ask what's actually in their bowl. That's on us. And the more I looked, the clearer it got that nobody was doing for them what we'd spent a decade doing for the people on the other side of the supply chain.”So Quirk applied the playbook he had spent a decade developing at ButcherBox to a category that had largely skipped the work.Specificity Over Superlatives: How DASH Is BuiltDASH is positioned as a category upgrade, not a category copy. Where most fresh dog food brands lead with human-grade as their proof point, DASH treats human-grade as the starting point and publishes the standards behind every step.● Butcher-grade sourcing standards. 100% grass-fed beef and certified organic chicken, sourced through suppliers vetted to standards most pet food brands never apply. No antibiotics. No added hormones. Humanely raised.● Sous vide, slow-cooked at 165 degrees. Most fresh dog foods are mass-produced at temperatures similar to those used for kibble. DASH cooks individually in small batches at 165 degrees to preserve more of the nutrition that the ingredients deliver.● Pre- and postbiotic formulations. Recipes are formulated with clinically-backed pre- and postbiotics to support digestive wellness, immunity, and mobility, not added as marketing copy after the fact.● AAFCO complete and balanced. All recipes are formulated to meet Association of American Feed Control Officials standards for complete and balanced nutrition, developed by a comprehensive veterinary and nutrition team. Made in USDA-certified kitchens in the United States.● Transparency you can see. Fresh-frozen 1-lb pouches are designed so the food is visible through the packaging, a deliberate choice that reinforces the brand's broader commitment to letting pet parents see what they are buying."Bobby started DASH because of one dog. But, he has built it for every dog,” said Mike Salguero, Executive Chairman, DASH Dog Food. “He has held this brand to standards most of the category has not even attempted. Real sourcing. Real transparency. The willingness to be specific about what is in the bowl. DASH is the result, and Bobby is the reason it exists.”DASH is available now via subscription at DashDogFood.com, with custom meal plans built around each dog's size, age, and dietary needs.###About DASH Dog FoodDASH Dog Food is a premium fresh frozen dog food brand built on a decade of ButcherBox's meat sourcing expertise and nutritional standards. DASH is led by founder Bobby Quirk, ButcherBox's first hire and former VP of Operations. The brand applies butcher-grade sourcing, sous vide cooking, and pre- and postbiotic formulations to a category that has long stopped at human-grade claims.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.