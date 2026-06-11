'Dominant Animals' Returns to Teatro LATEA for Hispanic Heritage Month Run

Official artwork for Dominant Animals, returning to Teatro LATEA October 2–4, 2026, for a special Hispanic Heritage Month run. **Felix and Alix face the weight of family history in Scene 1 of *Dominant Animals*, a powerful drama about love, silence, machismo, and the painful work of breaking generational cycles.

Following its successful New York Theater Festival run, the powerful Latino family drama returns October 2–4 at Teatro LATEA.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- "Dominant Animals" Announces Special Hispanic Heritage Month Run at Teatro LATEA Following Successful New York Theater Festival DebutFollowing its successful run at the New York Theater Festival, "Dominant Animals" will return to the stage for a special Hispanic Heritage Month engagement at Teatro LATEA, located at 107 Suffolk Street, New York, NY, on October 2, 3, and 4.Written by Cris Eli Blak, Directed by Nick Luis, and Executive Produced by Eddie Martinez and VOE Coqui Productions, "Dominant Animals" is a powerful and deeply personal theatrical work that explores family, masculinity, forgiveness, generational trauma, and the emotional cost of being taught what it means to be a “real man.”Set within a Puerto Rican family in Queens, NY confronting the wounds of the past, the play examines the lasting impact of machismo, toxic masculinity, and silence across generations. Through raw storytelling, emotional performances, and culturally resonant themes, "Dominant Animals" invites audiences to reflect on what it takes to break cycles, reclaim identity, and begin the process of healing.The production’s return during Hispanic Heritage Month offers a meaningful opportunity to celebrate Latino stories, voices, and lived experiences on stage. After receiving strong audience response during its New York Theater Festival run, the upcoming engagement will give theatergoers another chance to experience a story rooted in truth, culture, family, and transformation.The announcement comes just days before New York City’s annual National Puerto Rican Day Parade celebration, a moment when Puerto Rican culture, identity, and community pride take center stage across the city. For Dominant Animals, a play rooted in Puerto Rican family experience, the timing offers a meaningful bridge between cultural celebration and the deeper conversations around family, masculinity, healing, and generational change.“Dominant Animals speaks to the emotional inheritance many Latino families carry, and the challenge to heal and break free from generational trauma,” said Executive Producer Eddie Martinez. “Bringing this production back during Hispanic Heritage Month is an honor because this story reflects all of our communities, all of our struggles, and our resilience and ability to heal.”Audience members from the New York Theater Festival run described the production as “breathtakingly powerful,” “profoundly impactful,” and “an inspiring story about personal growth, self-empowerment, and the healing power of family bonds.”Presented at Teatro LATEA, a historic cultural space dedicated to amplifying Latino and multicultural voices, this special run continues the mission of bringing bold, necessary, and community-centered theater to New York audiences.Performance Dates & Times:Friday, October 2 — 7:30 PM to 9:00 PMSaturday, October 3 — 7:30 PM to 9:00 PMSunday, October 4 — 3:00 PM to 4:30 PMLocation: Teatro LATEA 107 Suffolk Street New York, NYTickets: Tickets are currently on sale at: https://teatrolatea.org/events/ About Dominant Animals"Dominant Animals" is a gripping family drama about masculinity, generational trauma, forgiveness, and the impact of machismo within a family. The play challenges audiences to confront inherited pain and imagine what healing can look like when silence is finally broken.About VOE Coqui ProductionsVOE Coqui Productions, led by Executive Producer Eddie Martinez, is committed to supporting powerful, culturally relevant stories that uplift Latino voices, challenge harmful patterns, and create space for transformation through the arts.Media Contact:Eddie Martinez, VOE Coqui ProductionsEmail: voiceofeddiemartinez@gmail.com & dominantanimalstheplay@gmail.comFollow Dominant Animals on Instagram: @dominantanimalstheplay Photos, artwork, interviews, and additional press materials are available upon request.###

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